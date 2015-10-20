Preview: Capitals at Flames

Captain Alex Ovechkin looks to reach a milestone when he leads the Washington Capitals into Calgary on Tuesday to face the Flames in the opener of their three-game road trip. The superstar Russian, who is seeking his sixth Maurice Richard Trophy - and fourth in a row, needs one point to reach 900 for his career and tie Tony Amonte for 103rd place on the all-time list.

The three-time Hart Trophy winner has scored a goal in each of his three games this season - and both contests since being scratched for oversleeping and missing a morning skate Oct. 13. Calgary is off to a slow start after making its first playoff appearance in six seasons and enters Tuesday with a three-game losing streak. The Flames fell to 0-3-0 at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday as they began their three-game homestand with a 5-2 loss to provincial rival Edmonton, with David Jones scoring both goals. Washington and Calgary split their two meetings last season, with each team winning on the road.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CSN DC (Washington), RSN 360 (Calgary)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (3-1-0): Washington is hoping for a repeat performance from Nicklas Backstrom, who recorded the game-winning goal and two assists in his season debut against Carolina on Saturday. The 27-year-old Swede missed the team’s first three games as he recovered from offseason hip surgery. Backstrom’s next goal will be the 147th of his career, which will move him past Steve Konowalchuk for sole possession of 14th place on the franchise list.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (1-4-0): Forwards Sam Bennett and Joe Colborne are expected to be game-time decisions Tuesday because of injuries. Bennett missed Saturday’s loss with an upper-body injury while Colborne has yet to make his season debut because of a broken thumb. “I‘m hoping to be back as soon as possible,” Colborne, who participated in his first full practice Monday, told the team’s website. “It’s going to be up to the team doctors and coaches (Tuesday).”

OVERTIME

1. Only Wayne Gretzky, Mike Bossy, Mario Lemieux and Brett Hull scored more goals in their first 10 seasons in the NHL than Ovechkin’s 475.

2. Karri Ramo is expected to start in goal for Calgary.

3. Ovechkin needs six goals to pass former teammate Sergei Fedorov (483) and become the NHL’s all-time leader among Russian-born players.

PREDICTION: Capitals 5, Flames 3