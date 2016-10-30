Preview: Capitals at Flames

The Calgary Flames have turned their fortunes around with three straight wins and look to extend their streak when the Washington Capitals pay a visit Sunday night. The Flames managed just one victory in their first six games of the season, but knocked off Chicago in a shootout Monday before taking care of both St. Louis and Ottawa by three goals apiece.

“We’re recognizing who we are,” Calgary goalie Brian Elliott told reporters. “I think at the start of the year we didn’t really know what kind of team we were and how to play effectively. Now guys are really buying into what we need to do.” Washington rebounded from two straight losses with a 5-2 victory at Vancouver on Saturday without a point from three-time Hart Trophy winner Alex Ovechkin. The five-goal performance was the highest output of the season for the Capitals, who are just 3-for-21 on the power play in the first seven games. Philipp Grubauer notched his second win Saturday and No. 1 goalie Braden Holtby is expected to be back between the pipes Sunday.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, CSN Mid Atlantic Plus (Washington), Sportsnet-Flames (Calgary)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (4-2-1): Marcus Johansson posted two goals and an assist Saturday to take over the team lead with seven points while Ovechkin is stuck on five along with defenseman Matt Niskanen. T.J. Oshie also broke out with a goal and an assist Saturday to push his total to four points overall, tying Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nicklas Backstrom. Physical forward Thomas Wilson tallied for the first time Saturday and the Capitals received their first goal from a defenseman as Karl Alzner hit the back of the net against the Canucks.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (4-4-1): Johnny Gaudreau is beginning to warm up after a slow start, posting a goal and three assists in the last two games to take over the team lead with seven points. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton, who had a rough first season with Calgary in 2015-16, had two goals in the 5-2 victory over Ottawa on Friday and is tied with forwards Troy Brouwer and Sam Bennett with six points. Elliott, acquired in a trade with St. Louis in the offseason, has given up five goals in the last three games after yielding 14 in his first three outings.

OVERTIME

1. The Flames have allowed 11 power-play goals in the first nine contests and are just 4-for-35 with the man advantage.

2. The Capitals have allowed 30 of fewer shots in all seven games this season, including 25 on Saturday.

3. The teams split a pair of games in 2015-16, with each winning on the road.

PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Flames 3