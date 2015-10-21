Capitals 6, Flames 2

CALGARY, Alberta -- Left winger Alex Ovechkin reached a memorable milestone as the Washington Capitals beat the Calgary Flames 6-2 on Tuesday.

Ovechkin surpassed the 900-point plateau as he tallied a goal and an assist to help the Capitals improve their record to 4-1-0.

Nicklas Backstrom scored twice for the Capitals, while fellow Washington center Evgeny Kuznetsov chipped in with three assists. Left winger Andre Burakovsky and right winger T.J. Oshie also scored for Washington, while goaltender Braden Holtby made 17 saves.

Center Sean Monahan and defenseman Mark Giordano scored for the Flames (1-5-0), who lost all four of their home games at the Scotiabank Saddledome so far this season.

Goalie Kari Ramo started in net for the Flames, but was pulled at 11:37 of the second period after giving up four goals on 18 shots. Back-up netminder Jonas Hiller went on to make 10 saves on 12 shots in a relief effort.

Giordano’s goal at 3:09 of the third period was his first point of the season and it cut Washington’s lead to 4-2.

Only 3:43 later, Chimera wired a perfect shot over Hiller’s blocker and into the top corner to put the Capitals back up by three before Backstrom rounded out the scoring with his second of the night with 3:46 left on the clock.

Monahan put the Flames up 1-0 at the nine-minute mark of the first when he converted a feed from left winger Johnny Gaudreau, who picked up a turnover by Capitals defenseman John Carlson in the Washington zone to set up the goal.

Burakovsky then replied with a goal for the Capitals at 16:02 of the opening period when he one-timed a backhanded centering pass from Kuznetsov past Ramo. Kuznetsov stripped Flames defenseman Dennis Wideman of the puck to set up Burakovsky’s first of the season.

Ovechkin gave the Capitals their first lead of the game just 30 seconds into the second period when he picked up his own rebound and deposited a backhand shot in behind Ramo the milestone point in his 11th season.

The Capitals kept pouring on the pressure and were rewarded with two quick goals by Backstrom and Oshie to go up 4-1. Backstrom one-timed a pass from right winger Justin Williams past Ramo at 10:56 of the second, while Oshie redirected a pass from Kuznetsov just 41 seconds later.

NOTES: After missing Calgary’s first five games of the season with a broken thumb, C Joe Colborne returned to the Flames’ lineup on Tuesday and played on a line with LW Michael Ferland and RW David Jones. ... C/LW Sam Bennett also made his return with the Flames after missing Calgary’s 5-2 loss at home to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday with an upper-body injury. ... The Flames reassigned C Markus Granlund to the Stockton Heat of the AHL and scratched G Joni Ortio and RW Mason Raymond. ... After playing their first four games of the season at home, the Capitals became the second last NHL team to play a road game this season. The Los Angeles Kings, the lone team yet to play on the road, will visit San Jose to play the Sharks on Thursday. ... C Michael Latta, RW Stanislav Galiev and D Nate Schmidt were scratched for Washington.