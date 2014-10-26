Caps ward off Flames with winger’s two goals

CALGARY, Alberta -- Washington Capitals right winger Joel Ward wasn’t pouting.

He was too busy putting the puck in the back of the net.

Despite being demoted to Washington’s fourth line, Ward had two goals Saturday night to power the Capitals to a 3-1 victory over the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome.

“I’ve known Joel a long time. Sometimes Joel recognizes when he can go a little better. It’s a great response from him,” said Capitals coach Barry Trotz, who was also Ward’s boss for three seasons in Nashville earlier in his career.

“He scored two big goals for us tonight, and that’s what you want. You want guys to respond, not to pout. You want him to take it as something to motivate him and he played very well tonight.”

Center Nicklas Backstrom, also scored Saturday for the Capitals (4-1-2), and defenseman Dennis Wideman had the lone goal for the Flames (5-4-1).

Capitals standout Alex Ovechkin was blanked for the third consecutive game -- a significant cooling-off after he scored five times in his first four games -- but Washington got all the offense they needed from the hard-working Ward.

With the two-goal performance, the 33-year-old Ward doubled his season output.

“Obviously. they keyed on Ovi quite a bit, so there’s always openings for some of us,” Ward said. “You just try to capitalize as best you can.”

He did exactly that.

On the other side, the Flames struggled to create offensive chances, let alone capitalize on them.

The hosts managed just 21 shots on Capitals goalie Braden Holtby, whose best stop was a breakaway denial on right winger Paul Byron in the third period.

”Tonight, the Caps were better than us,“ Flames coach Bob Hartley said. ”Offensively, I don’t think that we generated enough. They played well defensively.

“They didn’t give us much room. But at the same time, I would have liked to see a little bit more push, to create some space and get pucks to the net and get more traffic at Holtby. I thought that we gave him an easy night.”

Flames defenseman Deryk Engelland probably deserved an assist on Ward’s opening goal. With the Flames on the penalty kill, Engelland lost the handle on the puck near his blue line and Ward raced away and fired a shot into the bottom corner at 11:17.

The Flames evened the score just before the intermission, with Wideman sneaking a shot through traffic on a man advantage. Wideman has five goals in his past six games; he scored only four times in 46 appearances last season.

Ward struck again at 5:41 of the second period, sliding a backhand past Flames starter Karri Ramo. It was the seventh multi-goal night of his career.

Backstrom scored a valuable insurance goal just 41 seconds into the third frame, firing a shot through the legs of Flames defenseman Kris Russell and over Ramo’s glove hand.

Ramo finished with 27 saves in a losing effort and certainly won’t be blamed for the loss.

The Flames have just one victory in four dates at the Scotiabank Saddledome so far this season.

“I don’t think we played as well as we can. That was probably the worst game we’ve played in a little bit,” said Wideman, a former member of the Capitals. “On the other side, that team played well tonight. They’re forechecking a lot harder than they have in the past, they’re backchecking a lot harder and they made it tough for us.”

NOTES: The Flames continue their five-game homestand with Tuesday’s matchup against the Montreal Canadiens. The Capitals conclude a three-game road trip Sunday against the Canucks in Vancouver. ... Capitals C Jay Beagle, who was raised in Calgary and has 217 NHL appearances, including playoffs, on his resume, was playing his first pro game at Scotiabank Saddledome. ... According to Flames coach Bob Hartley, RW David Jones is “very close” to returning from a lower-body injury. Jones has played in just one game so far this season. ... The Capitals’ injured list includes D John Erskine (upper body), C Brooks Laich (upper-body), D Dmitry Orlov (wrist) and LW Aaron Volpatti (neck). ... The Flames announced Friday that they will honor retired radio voice Peter Maher during a Nov. 18 game against the Anaheim Ducks. Maher called 2,954 Flames games during a career that spanned more than three decades.