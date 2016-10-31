Johansson scores twice as Caps top Flames

CALGARY, Alberta -- Marcus Johansson owns a hot hand for the Washington Capitals.

For the second straight game, the 26-year-old left winger scored two goals to lead his team to victory.

And for the second night in a row, he notched the game-winning goal, this time leading the Capitals to a 3-1 win over the Calgary Flames.

"You can't expect there was going to be too many goals, but that's a little early to think it'd be the game-winner," said Johansson, who scored Washington's second goal of the game on the power play at 7:14 of the first period. "It's fun to see we can keep them down to one goal and everyone playing great and buying in to do what we need to do to win the game."

Johansson also had two goals to go with an assist one night earlier as the Capitals skated to a 5-2 road win over the Vancouver Canucks to end a two-game losing streak.

"He's going to the right spots," Washington coach Barry Trotz said. "He's using his God-given talent and his skating."

Right winger Brett Connolly also scored for the Capitals (5-2-1), while goalie Braden Holtby stopped 21 of the 22 shots he faced to improve his record to 3-2-1.

"Most of their stuff they got on net was from the outside," Holtby said. "Every time they tried to throw it in front, they had some good plays from behind the net and in front, and our D and forwards collapsed down and they never got an opportunity to get one of those quick shots off. That's huge. Those are plays that go in a lot."

Mikael Backlund scored in the first period for the Flames (4-5-1), whose winning streak ended at three games.

"I think we've got more in us," said Backlund, who led all players with four shots on net. "We got a good push there in the third, but our (first) 60 minutes wasn't good enough. To play against a good team like that, going into the third down 2-1 and we haven't played good, we've got to find a way to step it up and win this game."

Making his fourth consecutive start in net for the Flames, Brian Elliott finished with 26 saves.

It did not take long for the Capitals to open the scoring. Connolly one-timed a pass from center Jay Beagle past Elliott just 2:01 after the opening faceoff. Left winger Zachary Sanford also drew an assist for his first NHL point.

Connolly, who signed a one-year contract with Washington in the offseason, recorded his first goal for the Capitals in his fourth game.

Johansson then finished off a nice three-way passing play to put the Caps up 2-0. Left winger Alex Ovechkin shoveled a pass from center Nicklas Backstrom toward the net, and Johansson neatly redirected the puck past Elliott.

"Great pass by Ovie," Johansson said. "He hit me right on the tape. I just had to put my stick there. Those are nice, and I'm happy to take those."

Backlund pulled the Flames within a goal at 13:44 of the opening frame when he snapped a shot to the stick side past Holtby.

Early in the second, Holtby made a nice pad save to stop a wrist shot from the slot off the stick of right winger Micheal Ferland.

During a power play for the Capitals, Elliott stood his ground to turn aside a point-blank shot by Ovechkin before also making a nice glove save to stop a blistering slap shot from the point by defenseman John Carlson.

The Flames pushed hard in the third period but weren't able to beat Holtby. Johansson scored into an empty net with 25 seconds left to seal the victory for the Caps.

"We had some good looks in the third, and it's a tough way to lose there at the end with that one, but we'll learn from it," Flames defenseman Mark Giordano said.

NOTES: The Flames went with the same lineup they did at home Friday when they beat the Ottawa Senators 5-2, meaning that D Nicklas Grossmann, D Brett Kulak and C Freddie Hamilton were scratched. ... The Capitals also didn't make any changes from the lineup they utilized in Vancouver on Saturday during their 5-2 win over the Canucks. D Taylor Chorney and LW Daniel Winnik again sat out as healthy scratches. ... Capitals LW Alex Ovechkin, who had his four-game goal-scoring streak snapped in Vancouver, has nine goals and 11 assists in 13 career games against Calgary after registering an assist Sunday. ... The Flames will play 11 of their 16 November games on the road, including a four-game road trip that starts Tuesday in Chicago against the Blackhawks. ... The Capitals will wrap up their four-game swing through western Canada on Tuesday in Winnipeg when they face the Jets.