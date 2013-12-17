Preview: Capitals at Flyers

The Washington Capitals have handed the Philadelphia Flyers a pair of demoralizing defeats this season. The Capitals look to continue their good fortune and ruin that of the Flyers on Tuesday, when they visit the City of Brotherly Love for the back end of a home-and-home series. After breezing to a 7-0 triumph over Philadelphia on Nov. 1, Washington rallied from a three-goal deficit in the third period en route to a 5-4 shootout victory on Sunday afternoon.

While the Capitals have collected nine of a possible 10 points in their last five games (4-0-1), the Flyers have just one win in that span (1-2-2). Claude Giroux has overcome his early-season struggles to ignite the offense - including a goal and an assist in Sunday’s setback. The captain has scored three goals and set up four others in his last four games versus Washington.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TSN, CSN (Washington, Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (18-12-3): Captain Alex Ovechkin was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week on Monday - and he likely won’t receive any argument from the Flyers. The reigning Hart Trophy winner collected five goals and an assist in three games last week before continuing his momentum by netting the game-tying goal with 48 seconds remaining in the third period versus Philadelphia. Ovechkin has recorded 41 points (26 goals, 15 assists) in 30 career games against the Flyers.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (14-15-4): Although one of the few bright spots while Philadelphia sputtered out of the gate, Steve Mason has struggled of late - permitting four goals in each of his last three road starts. Three of those tallies came during Washington’s late spurt, with the last aided by a puck-handling snafu behind his net. As for positives on Sunday, rookie Michael Raffl doubled his assist total by setting up three goals.

OVERTIME

1. With two assists on Sunday, Washington C Nicklas Backstrom has recorded three straight multi-point performances.

2. Philadelphia vies for its first seven-game home winning streak in over three years.

3. Capitals C Mikhail Grabovski missed Sunday’s contest with flu-like symptoms but is expected to play on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Flyers 3