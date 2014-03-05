Preview: Capitals at Flyers

Dmitry Orlov made quite the impact in the front end of the Washington Capitals’ home-and-home set with the Philadelphia Flyers. The defenseman won’t be around for Wednesday’s finale in the City of Brotherly Love after being handed a two-game suspension for boarding Philadelphia forward Brayden Schenn during the third period. Although Orlov tallied twice, his major penalty ignited the visiting Flyers to rally from a two-goal deficit and post a 5-4 overtime win on Sunday.

With its sixth victory in seven contests, Philadelphia leapfrogged the New York Rangers into second place in the Metropolitan Division - two points ahead of Washington. Captain Claude Giroux collected two goals and an assist, Jakub Voracek added a three-point performance of his own and veteran Vincent Lecavalier netted the overtime winner for his 900th career point. The division rivals have split their first four contests (2-1-1) heading into Wednesday’s season finale.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TSN2

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (29-23-10): Washington acquired forward Dustin Penner from Anaheim on Tuesday for a fourth-round pick in the 2014 draft. A two-time Stanley Cup winner, Penner collected 13 goals and 19 assists in 49 games this season with the Ducks. The Capitals weren’t done, however, as they sent the disgruntled Martin Erat and John Mitchell to Phoenix for defenseman Rostislav Klesla, forward Chris Brown and a 2015 fourth-round pick.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (32-24-6): Philadelphia was busy prior to the trade deadline as well, acquiring defenseman Andrew MacDonald from the New York Islanders for a third-round pick in the 2014 draft, a second-round selection in 2015 and center Matt Mangene. MacDonald recorded four goals and 20 assists in 63 games with the Islanders this season. The 27-year-old Nova Scotia native will see a familiar face in Mark Streit, who was his former defensive partner with New York.

OVERTIME

1. Capitals D Mike Green notched three assists on Sunday after being held off the scoresheet in each of his previous three contests.

2. Philadelphia once again recalled Cal Heeter on an emergency basis from Adirondack of the American Hockey League as fellow G Ray Emery continues to nurse a lower-body injury.

3. With Orlov suspended, Washington activated D Jack Hillen from long-term injured reserve.

PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Flyers 2