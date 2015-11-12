Preview: Capitals at Flyers

Alex Ovechkin has tormented the Philadelphia Flyers throughout his career, and the three-time Hart Trophy winner will write his name in the record book should he once again find the net against the skidding foe. Ovechkin will make his second attempt to become the NHL’s top Russian-born scorer on Thursday when the Washington Capitals visit the Metropolitan Division-rival Flyers.

Ovechkin did his best to move ahead of fellow countryman and Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Sergei Fedorov (483 goals), unleashing a career high-tying 15 shots in Washington’s 1-0 loss to Detroit on Tuesday. The Capitals captain has scored 29 goals and set up 17 others in 37 career meetings with the Flyers - including 11 tallies and three assists in his last 11 visits to the City of Brotherly Love. Washington wasn’t alone in getting shut out on Tuesday - Philadelphia’s sputtering offense failed to ignite much of anything in a 4-0 setback to Colorado. The Flyers have netted just 12 goals en route to dropping seven of their last eight games (1-5-2).

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSMA (Washington), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (10-4-0): After yielding three goals in his first two starts this season, Braden Holtby has permitted two or fewer in nine of his last 10 outings. The 26-year-old Saskatchewan native traditionally has struggled versus Philadelphia, losing eight of 12 decisions (4-4-4) while recording a 2.95 goals-against average. To make matters worse for Holtby, defenseman Brooks Orpik is questionable to face the Flyers after suffering a lower-body injury on Tuesday.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (5-7-3): A visit from Washington could be just what the doctor ordered for struggling forward Jakub Voracek, who has yet to score a goal after enjoying a career season in 2014-15. The Czech has eight goals and four assists in his last eight meetings with the Capitals, including two of each as Philadelphia took three of four from its division rival last season. Former Capital Michal Neuvirth is expected to give way to fellow netminder Steve Mason, who will make his first start in five games on Thursday.

OVERTIME

1. Washington boasts five players with double digits in points while Philadelphia captain Claude Giroux (four goals, five assists) leads his club with just nine points.

2. The Capitals are just 2-for-22 on the power play in the last seven games.

3. Philadelphia is yielding 34.3 shots per game, second only to Ottawa (34.6).

PREDICTION: Capitals 5, Flyers 1