Ward gets hat trick, Caps blast Flyers

PHILADELPHIA -- No Alex Ovechkin. No problem for the Washington Capitals.

Joel Ward had his first career hat trick and Nicklas Backstrom scored two goals to help the Capitals rout the Philadelphia Flyers 7-0 on Friday night.

Jason Chimera and Troy Brouwer also had goals for the Capitals, who snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 6-7.

Despite missing captain Ovechkin and his team-high 10 goals, the Capitals had plenty of firepower without the three-time NHL MVP.

“I think we worked hard, we worked as a team, we scored on our chances,” Backstrom said. “That’s what you have to do, especially when you have a good goal-scorer out of the lineup. Lots of guys stepped up, and that’s exactly what we needed. It was a good game by us.”

Braden Holtby made 30 saves to post his eighth career shutout. He overcame a beating from Flyers goalie Ray Emery during a line brawl in the third period.

The struggling Flyers fell to 3-9.

But Philadelphia wouldn’t go down with a fight -- literally. Frustrations boiled over early in the third period after Ward scored his third goal to make it 7-0.

“Obviously we’re flat and obviously it got rough,” Flyers captain Claude Giroux said. “It’s not the first time. It happens in a hockey game.”

The action started with Wayne Simmonds going after Capitals tough guy Tom Wilson. While they were trading punches, Emery skated across ice and went after Holtby. The Capitals goalie wanted no part of a fight, but Emery insisted and repeatedly battered him with a flurry of fists.

“He didn’t want a fight but I said basically protect yourself,” Emery said. “I didn’t really have much of a choice.”

Holtby declined to comment on the fight.

“I thought we were outstanding,” he said. “Obviously goals went in, but I thought our whole game was great from the (penalty killing) to 5-on-5. I thought the Flyers played a better game than a 7-0 game. It just shows how good we played. That was by far our best effort this year.”

The Flyers’ Brayden Schenn took on Alexander Urbom and Vinny Lecavalier fought Steve Oleksy.

Emery ended up getting 24 penalty minutes, giving the Capitals a four-minute power play. They already scored plenty, however.

“Everybody has been involved in these games before,” Flyers coach Craig Berube said. “They’re not fun obviously but you know you can’t sit there and dwell on it. We’ve got to go play a game tomorrow. Compete tomorrow, work hard, that’s what you do.”

Washington took advantage of turnovers to score their first three goals. After Flyers defenseman Braydon Coburn failed on a clearing attempt, Martin Erat sent a crossing pass to Backstrom, who blasted a one-timer from the left circle over Steve Mason’s glove into the top left corner for a 1-0 lead.

Mason made an outstanding save on a 3-on-2 breakaway, but Ward deflected Mikhail Grabovski’s stuffer just 1:24 into the second period to start a five-goal barrage.

After an errant pass by Lecavalier, Chimera picked up a loose puck near center ice, broke in alone and lifted it over Mason’s right shoulder. That ended Mason’s night.

Emery replaced him in goal and he shut out the Capitals for a mere 65 seconds before Backstrom scored again to make it 4-0.

Ward wristed one in for a 5-0 lead and Brouwer scored late in the period.

Former Flyer Steve Downie played his first game with the team since being reacquired in a trade with Colorado on Thursday. He didn’t get any points but accumulated 17 penalty minutes.

Downie left the ice with blood around his left eye after taking a solid punch from Aaron Volpatti in a second-period fight. General manager Paul Holmgren said after the game Downie has a concussion.

Holtby’s last shutout was at Winnipeg on March 21.

NOTES: Ovechkin suffered an upper-body injury on Monday against Vancouver, but there’s a chance he could be back in the lineup on Saturday when the Capitals play host to Florida. ... The Caps also were missing D John Erskine (upper body) and D Jack Hillen (leg). ... The Flyers play five of their next seven games on the road. ... The Capitals concluded a five-game road trip. ... Mason was pulled for the first time this season after allowing three goals on eight shots. ... Chimera has goals in four straight games.