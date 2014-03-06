Giroux, Voracek guide Flyers past Caps

PHILADELPHIA -- A poor finish didn’t ruin an excellent start for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Center Claude Giroux and right winger Jakub Voracek each scored two goals to lead Philadelphia to a 6-4 victory over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night.

Left winger Michael Raffl and right winger Steve Downie also scored goals for the Flyers, who won for the seventh time in eight games to take a two-point lead over the New York Rangers for third place in the Metropolitan Division.

Centers Alex Ovechkin and Brooks Laich and right wingers Joel Ward and Troy Brouwer scored goals for the Capitals, who were 7-2-1 in their previous 10 games before losing a home-and-home series to the Flyers.

The Flyers (33-24-6) rallied for a 5-4 overtime win at Washington (29-24-10) on Sunday. Philadelphia jumped out to a 4-0 lead Wednesday and held on after the Capitals rallied.

“For the first two periods, it was probably some of the best hockey we played all season long, and going into the third period, we just stopped moving our feet and stopped playing the way that we were playing that gives us success,” said Flyers goaltender Steve Mason, who made 21 saves. “We were fortunate to come out of the game in regulation with two points.”

The Capitals are one point behind the Columbus Blue Jackets for the final playoff spot in the East, but trail the Flyers by just four points.

Related Coverage Preview: Capitals at Flyers

Hoping to make a strong playoff push, Washington made multiple deals before Wednesday’s trade deadline. The Capitals acquired left winger Dustin Penner from the Anaheim Ducks, center Chris Brown and defenseman Rostislav Klesla from the Phoenix Coyotes and goaltender Jaroslav Halak from the Buffalo Sabres. Penner was the only new player in uniform for the Capitals on Wednesday.

“Real disappointing. I don’t know what to say on the start, just a couple of mistakes that we made obviously and they gained some momentum from it,” Ward said. “We know they usually come out hard. We just didn’t match that intensity.”

Giroux and Voracek scored 1:34 apart in the first period to give the Flyers a 2-0 lead.

Philadelphia center Sean Couturier created a turnover with a strong check on defenseman Jack Hillen. Giroux picked up the loose puck, deked Ovechkin and beat goaltender Braden Holtby with a backhander for his 22nd goal at 6:48.

Voracek scored his 17th goal at 8:22, just 13 seconds into a power play. Voracek fired a wrist shot through a screen inside the post.

Giroux made it 3-0 at 5:26 of the second period after left winger Scott Hartnell forced defenseman Mike Green to turn the puck over. It went right to Giroux in front for an easy goal, his fourth in the last two games.

“We got the win, but at the end of the day, we’ve got to make sure that when we’ve got a lead like that, we’ve got to be able to keep it,” Giroux said.

Defenseman Luke Schenn blasted a slap shot that was tipped by Raffl past Hotlby for a 4-0 lead at 11:52 of the second. Right winger Adam Hall was credited with the goal before it was changed after the game.

Holtby went to the bench after stopping just 14 of 18 shots, and he may not start for a while with Halak on his way.

“It’s nice to have the same group of guys,” Raffl said. “We’ve been playing together for months now. We know each other really well, and I think we have a good group of guys and we really can achieve something here.”

At 14:06 of the second, Ward scored a power-play goal that put the Capitals on the board. Ovechkin got his NHL-leading 44th goal, also on the power play, at 6:35 of the third period to get Washington within 4-2.

“It’s not how we’re supposed to start the game,” Ovechkin said. “We just have to play better right away.”

Brouwer ripped a one-timer past goaltender Steve Mason to cut it to 4-3 near at 9:25 of the third.

Sensing the game slipping away, Flyers coach Craig Berube called a timeout. His team responded. Voracek took a pass from Hartnell and snapped a shot by goaltender Philipp Grubauer to extend the lead to 5-3 at 11:51.

Laich got Washington’s third power-play goal on a tip-in with six minutes left to cut it to 5-4.

Downie put one into an empty net to seal the win in the final minute, snapping a 27-game goal drought.

NOTES: Flyers C Claude Giroux had his 10th career multi-goal game. ... D Andrew MacDonald made his Flyers debut after being acquired from the New York Islanders on Tuesday. ... Before the game, the Flyers traded D Andrej Meszaros to the Boston Bruins for a 2014 third-round draft pick. ... The Capitals recalled G Philipp Grubauer from Hershey of the American Hockey League to be the backup after trading G Michal Neuvirth and D Rostislav Klesla to the Sabres for G Jaroslav Halak. Grubauer wound up stopping 10 of the 11 shots he faced. ... Flyers C Vincent Lecavalier and Capitals D Jack Erskine received game misconduct penalties in the first period.