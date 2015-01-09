Voracek scored OT winner as Flyers edge Capitals

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Flyers got a strong push going into the second half of their season after a disappointing first part.

Right winger Jakub Voracek scored a power-play goal 1:28 into overtime to lift the Flyers to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night.

Centers R.J. Umberger and Sean Couturier scored goals in regulation and goaltender Steve Mason made 26 saves for the Flyers (16-18-7).

The Flyers reached the midpoint of the schedule are equal distance (nine points) from a playoff spot and fewest points in the Eastern Conference.

“It was important,” Voracek said of the win. “It’s the way it’s going to be. (During) the second half of the season, the games are going to be tight. It’s not that easy in the position that we are in to keep our cool, stick with it, not panic. That’s what we did the last two games, and that’s why we got four points.”

Right winger Alex Ovechkin and defenseman Karl Alzner had goals for the Capitals (21-12-7). Goalie Braden Holtby made 30 saves while starting his 23rd straight game, a franchise record.

Voracek scored the winner on a one-timer from the left point off a pass by center Claude Giroux. Voracek leads the NHL with 49 points on 16 goals and 33 assists.

“I knew if I was to keep shooting, it was going to go in eventually,” he said. “I got a lucky bounce, but it was a big goal.”

Just 74 seconds after falling behind 2-1 early in the third period, the Flyers tied it at 2 on Umberger’s sixth goal. Defenseman Nick Schultz’s slap shot bounced off the boards behind the net and ricocheted right to Umberger, who flipped it into an open net.

The Capitals took a 2-1 lead when Alzner floated a shot from the left point that appeared to deflect off Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom in front of the net and go past Mason. After a review upheld the goal, Alzner got credit for his fourth.

Ovechkin gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead a few minutes into the game with a power-play goal. He blasted a one-timer from the left circle off a pass by defenseman Mike Green past Mason for his 21st goal.

“I think we started where we wanted,” Ovechkin said. “We moved well. We scored on the power play, then we stopped playing. Maybe it was just our mentality thinking this was going to be an easy game.”

Couturier tied it midway through the first period on his 10th goal. Couturier passed the puck around the back of the net to Schultz near the left circle. Schultz’s slap shot was deflected by right winger Matt Read and Couturier wristed in the rebound.

“We wanted to get a good forecheck going and try and play in their end most of the night,” Couturier said. “I think they don’t really want to play defense so when you are in their end you try and take advantage of it, and I think tonight we created a lot of turnovers and hard pressure.”

The Capitals are 4-0-2 in their last six games. The Flyers have won two in a row, including a shootout victory against Ottawa on Tuesday night.

“There was no excuse,” Green said. “We just maybe weren’t as mentally prepared as we should’ve been and that’s the only way to put it. Came out a little bit slow and flat and had to battle back. We’re playing a good hockey team and we just needed to be a little more focused and prepared. I thought overall we stuck with it and we got a point out of it so we were fortunate.”

NOTES: Flyers G Steve Mason had an MRI on Wednesday on an unspecified body part, but he started Thursday. ... The Capitals were the last team in the Metropolitan Division to play the Flyers this season. It was the 200th meeting between the franchises. ... Flyers C Claude Giroux had five goals and nine points in five games against the Caps in 2013-14. ... The Flyers continue their four-game homestand Saturday afternoon vs. Boston. ... The Capitals host the Red Wings on Saturday night.