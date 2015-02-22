Del Zotto’s late winner lifts Flyers over Caps

PHILADELPHIA -- And the hits just keep on coming.

Less than a month ago, the Philadelphia Flyers looked dead in the water, 12 points removed from the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and going nowhere fast. Fast forward to Sunday afternoon, where the Flyers continued what has been a remarkable turnaround in their quest to make the playoffs, beating the Washington Capitals 3-2.

The game marked the 12th time in the last 13 games the Flyers notched at least one point.

“Every game we have left this year is going to be big games for us,” Flyers center Claude Giroux said. “We’re back in the race now. Obviously tonight we’re going to be watching TV a little bit to see what the other teams do. I think we have to be pretty happy with how we’re playing right now. We’re playing as a team. We have to keep going.”

Giroux and right winger Wayne Simmonds each scored power-play goals, and defenseman Michael Del Zotto added a late go-ahead goal in the win.

Del Zotto’s winner came late in the third when he took a pass from right winger Jake Voracek, then waited just long enough to shoot the puck over sliding Capitals center Eric Fehr and find a spot over Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby’s shoulder.

“It happens in a split second,” Del Zotto said. “A week ago or so in Buffalo I kind of had a similar play. There was traffic in front and I kind of shot it the traffic (but didn’t score), so I just think learning from experience, knowing that the shot would be there, keeping my head up the whole way and just waiting for that opening to come about.”

Holtby, who stopped 25 of 28 shots, had a tough time on Del Zotto’s goal because Capitals defenseman Mike Green and Flyers left winger Pierre-Edouard Bellemare were fighting for position in front of the crease.

“I just got tangled up trying to get over there,” Holtby said. “I haven’t seen the replay, so I don’t know if it was our guy or their guy. I just couldn’t square up to (Del Zotto). One of those plays where you drive the net hard, good things happen.”

Giroux gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead less than five minutes into the game on a power-play goal after Capitals center Jay Beagle was called for holding.

Giroux would later assist on the Flyers’ second goal, also on the power play, early in the second period when Simmonds notched his 24th goal of the season. Simmonds deflected defenseman Mark Streit’s shot up and over Holtby, then swatted in the puck in mid-air before the goaltender could turn around, putting the Flyers ahead 2-0.

Simmonds, who extended his career-high points streak to eight games, echoed Giroux’ sentiment about continuing to plug away.

“Obviously we’re two points back (behind Boston) right now, but we’ve got to put our heads down and keep moving forward,” he said. “We’ve got to make sure we’re taking care of the business on our end. We lost the first two games at home -- we didn’t play the way we wanted to play -- but we came back strong starting yesterday (against league-leading Nashville), and I thought we played another good game today, too.”

Flyers goaltender Rob Zepp, expected to be sent back to the AHL Phantoms later this week when goaltender Steve Mason returns from minor knee surgery, made sure the Flyers know where to find him if they need him down the home stretch. Zepp stopped 21 of 23 shots in helping his team defeat another strong opponent less than 24 hours after a shootout win over Nashville.

“We went into the weekend knowing it would be against two tough teams like that,” Zepp said. “You’re hoping you’re going to come away with points. Guys stepped up and played great, and we were able to get all four points, which was awesome.”

Washington started the game slowly, not registering a shot on goal until the game was more than eight minutes old, but cut the deficit in half when right winger Tom Wilson took a cross-ice pass from defenseman John Carlson and fired it just underneath Zepp’s right arm.

“Our line had a bit of a tough first period, there wasn’t a lot of stuff going well for us,” Wilson. “We were just trying to get in on the forecheck, the Flyers did a little double reverse, Carly (Carlson) makes a great read, and the puck ends up in the back of the net.”

Later in the period, Capitals right winger Joel Ward evened the game at 2-2, ripping a shot through traffic that hit the crossbar and dropped straight down into the net.

“The puck was just kind of bouncing a little bit, I just wanted to get a crack at it ... spun and fired, and fortunately it (went in),” Ward said.

The goal was Ward’s 14th of the season.

NOTES: The Capitals four-game winning streak was snapped with the loss. ... The game featured three of the NHL’s top five scorers -- Washington C Nicklas Backstrom, Washington LW Alex Ovechkin and Philadelphia LW Jake Voracek. ... Flyers G Steve Mason was out again for the seventh straight game, recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery. He is on track to return to the ice as early as this coming week. ... Philadelphia D Kimmo Timonen (blood clots) began practicing this past week and hopes to be in the lineup before the end of February.