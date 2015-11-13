Big second period helps Capitals win

PHILADELPHIA - Left wing Alex Ovechkin had history overturned -- again.

But afterward, the Washington Capitals were able to laugh it off thanks to an impressive 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night at Wells Fargo Center.

Ovechkin had a power-play goal erased late in the second period on a challenge by Flyers coach Dave Hakstol. Right winger Justin Williams was called offside following the review, disallowing Ovechkin’s marker, which would have made him Russia’s No. 1 all-time NHL goal scorer.

And it’s not the first time Williams was the culprit.

“(Ovechkin) is on pace for about 76 goals and Williams has nullified two of them already,” Capitals coach Barry Trotz joked.

Two games ago, on Nov. 7, goalie interference by Williams and another coach’s challenge wiped out what would have been goal No. 484 for Ovechkin. Instead, he remains tied with former center Sergei Fedorov at 483.

“He owes me dinner,” Ovechkin said about Williams with a laugh. “No, it’s not his fault. He was a player of the game.”

Trailing 2-1 in the second period, the Capitals (11-4-0) scored three goals -- two from left winger Jason Chimera, another by Williams -- to seize control and secure their fifth win in the last seven games.

Chimera also finished with an assist for three points, while center Nicklas Backstrom and right wingers T.J. Oshie also scored.

Williams, who also notched an assist, joked afterward that he’s up for the Frank J. Selke award, an honor given to the NHL’s top defensive forward. After all, he’s turned back two by mighty Ovechkin.

For the slumping Flyers (5-8-3), there was no postgame laughter. After holding a players-only meeting following its last loss, Philadelphia has dropped eight of its last nine games, a stretch in which it’s been outscored 30-14.

“I‘m concerned, that’s it, the bottom line,” Hakstol said. “But we’re going to go back to work (Friday) to make sure we push things in the right direction.”

Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (9-4-0) needed to make just 20 saves, while Flyers goalie Steve Mason (2-5-2) was not sharp, stopping 27 shots.

The Flyers, who entered with 27 goals -- tied for last in the NHL -- struck first just 3:34 into the game when center Scott Laughton flicked a shot from near the circle for his third goal of the season, assisted by center Chris VandeVelde.

After the Capitals tied it, Philadelphia opened the second period on a power play and made it count. Center Claude Giroux patiently held the puck and then fired a quick wrist shot that found its way through traffic, off the post and into the net to give the Flyers a 2-1 advantage.

“We had a good start,” Hakstol said. “We competed hard through the night, but if you make mistakes against that team, they put it in the back of the net.”

That they did in the second period.

First, Chimera deposited a bouncing pass that split two Flyers defensemen right down the middle, leaving Mason with no chance. Less than a minute later, the Capitals snared their first lead when Williams got in deep and put a rebound past Mason.

Chimera then finished Philadelphia’s second-period nightmare with his second goal of the game, a deflection at 17:27, as Washington turned a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 advantage at second intermission.

And better yet, Ovechkin now gets the chance to make history in front of family and home fans when Washington welcomes the Calgary Flames on Friday night.

“My family is going to be there,” Ovechkin said. “It would be nice to do it in front of our fans.”

NOTES: Flyers G Steve Mason (sick) made his first start since Nov. 2. Over that span, backup G Michal Neuvirth filled in for Mason, who missed four games. ... Capitals D Brooks Orpik was out with a lower-body injury. He was forced to leave Tuesday’s game early in the second period and is considered day-to-day. ... Flyers D Evgeny Medvedev returned to the lineup after missing five games with an upper-body injury and was paired with D Mark Streit. ... Capitals C Chandler Stephenson and RW Stanislav Galiev were healthy scratches. Stephenson has played in nine of the Capitals’ 15 games this season. ... Flyers LW Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and C R.J. Umberger remained out with lower-body injuries. Bellemare is considered day-to-day, while Umberger is sidelined 7-10 days. ... Capitals G Braden Holtby made his fifth straight start and seventh in the last eight games.