Flyers win to prevent a Capitals sweep

PHILADELPHIA -- Michal Neuvirth said he was feeling a little rusty early on in Game 4. Luckily for the Philadelphia Flyers he was not rusty when it mattered as he helped them stave off elimination Wednesday night.

A change in goaltenders, some special teams success and a pair of goals from defensemen ignited Philadelphia to a 2-1 win over the Washington Capitals at Wells Fargo Center.

The Capitals still lead the first-round series three games to one.

Neuvirth, who has battled injuries much of his career, made just one start in the Flyers’ final 13 games, the mostly meaningless season finale on April 10. He had a career year and despite being Steve Mason’s backup in goal, he outplayed the starter during stretches of the regular season.

Still, he hadn’t played in a high-leverage game since March 13, when he helped the Flyers beat Chicago.

But Flyers coach Dave Hakstol turned to him to try to turn around the series.

“You could see it this morning, he was excited to have the opportunity to get in there,” Hakstol said.

The excitement waned and the desperation eventually kicked in.

Neuvirth made 12 of his 31 saves in the third period, including a key save in tight on a Tom Wilson rebound with 7:50 to play. He stopped a Mike Richards shot in the slot two minutes later.

“I was just finding my rhythm,” Neuvirth said. “From the second period I just started feeling really good.”

T.J. Oshie put a loose puck by Neuvirth with a backhand 2:38 into the third period to cut a Flyers 2-0 lead in half.

From there, the Flyers held on after a furious third-period Capitals rally.

Washington outshot Philadelphia 32-25, including 12-4 in the third period. The Flyers went the final 17:46 without a shot on net in the offensive zone.

“I thought we dominated the entire third period,” Oshie said. “Even with the loss I think we still have a little momentum going into the next game.”

Philadelphia finally broke an 0-for-13 power-play drought in the first period. With Washington defenseman Taylor Chorney in the box for an interference penalty, Flyers rookie Shayne Gostisbehere, who celebrated his 23rd birthday Wednesday, took a pass from Claude Giroux and fired a one-timer past Braden Holtby for a 1-0 Flyers lead 5:51 into the game.

The Flyers’ other goal also came on a one-timer from a defenseman. Wayne Simmonds fed Andrew MacDonald at the point 3:51 into the second period, and MacDonald’s shot beat a screened Holtby for a 2-0 lead.

Hakstol said the key difference in special teams success was not taking penalties. The Capitals entered Wednesday 8-for-17 with the man-advantage. The Flyers only gave them 2:28 of power-play time in Game 4 after giving them nine total power plays in Game 3.

A scary injury caused a brief delay in the first period. With 3:49 left, Flyers forward Scott Laughton, after what appeared to be incidental contact with Washington defenseman John Carlson, lost his footing and went crashing hard into the boards behind the Washington net.

Laughton was face-down on the ice for several minutes and was tended to by team trainer Jim McCrossin and two staff doctors. Laughton, 21, was eventually taken off the ice on a stretcher.

The Flyers announced after the game that Laughton, who had 21 points in 71 regular-season games, was being held overnight at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital for “precautionary reasons.” All tests were negative, according to the team.

“When that happens hockey is in the rearview,” Gostisbehere said. “We’re praying for him and hope he’s doing well. We just told him we were here for him and this W is for him. We’re going to keep going.”

The Capitals, who had a 3-0 series lead in a best-of-7 series for the first time in franchise history, couldn’t complete their first-ever sweep.

Instead, they have a chance to finish off the series on home ice Friday night.

“They stuck to their game plan, got some key saves and we’re going back to Washington,” Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. “We’re up 3-1 so we just want to make sure we bring a real good effort in our own building... which we will.”

NOTES: Flyers LW Pierre-Edouard Bellemare served a one-game suspension for hitting Washington D Dmitry Orlov from behind in the third period of Game 3. Colin McDonald, called up Sunday from the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms, was inserted into the lineup in his place and played on the fourth line. ... Washington D Brooks Orpik (day-to-day, upper body) did not play in Wednesday’s game after missing practice Tuesday and morning skate Wednesday. D Taylor Chorney, who played a career-high 55 regular-season games this season, saw his first playoff action in Orpik’s absence. ... The Flyers shuffled their forward lines to start Wednesday’s game, moving RW Jakub Voracek to the second line while bumping C Brayden Schenn up to the top line with C/RW Claude Giroux and RW Wayne Simmonds, a line that had success earlier in the season. ... Washington captain Alex Ovechkin became the club’s all-time leader in playoff points (74) with a three-point effort Monday night.