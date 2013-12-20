Preview: Capitals at Hurricanes

Captain Alex Ovechkin looks to continue his torrid streak and net a milestone goal on Friday as the Washington Capitals visit the Metropolitan Division-rival Carolina Hurricanes. The reigning Hart Trophy winner recorded his NHL-leading 28th goal and 399th of his career on Tuesday, but the Capitals dropped the back end of a home-and-home series with Philadelphia. Ovechkin has had his way with Carolina, collecting four goals and three assists in the last five meetings and 67 points (25 goals, 42 assists) in 54 career contests.

The regulation loss to the Flyers was the first in six games (4-1-1) for Washington, which vies for its first win in three tries versus Carolina this season. The well-rested Hurricanes recorded points for the sixth time in seven trips to the ice (4-1-2) with a 3-1 triumph over Phoenix on Saturday. Jeff Skinner continued his strong play by scoring for the third straight contest and tallied twice and set up another goal in Carolina’s 4-1 victory over Washington on Dec. 3.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN (Washington), FSN (Carolina)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (18-13-3): Washington makes its hay on the power play, recording a goal with the man advantage in four straight contests while converting eight times in the last 26 opportunities over the past seven. Nicklas Backstrom is riding an impressive four-game point streak, amassing two goals and eight assists in that stretch. The 26-year-old Swede has collected 40 points (11 goals, 29 assists) in 34 meetings with the Hurricanes - and set up a goal in Washington’s 3-2 loss on Oct. 10.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (14-13-7): Captain Eric Staal collected a goal and two assists against the Coyotes and has recorded 14 points in his last 10 games versus the Capitals. Coach Kirk Muller admitted he was pleased with the team’s recent performance, but noted that the heavy slate versus Eastern Conference foes is of utmost importance. ”It’s great that we did what we did (on the road trip), but now the big games – divisional and conference games – are important. It starts (Friday),” Muller said.

1. With his next score, Ovechkin will become the 89th player to reach the 400-goal plateau.

2. Washington won four of the five meetings between the then-Southeast Division rivals last season.

3. Staal has recorded three goals and seven assists in his last eight contests.

PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Hurricanes 2