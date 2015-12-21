Preview: Capitals at Hurricanes

With no time to bask in the glory of an impressive victory over a division rival, the Eastern Conference-leading Washington Capitals attempt to extend their winning streak to six games when they visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. Washington trailed 3-1 after 20 minutes on Sunday but reeled off six unanswered goals over the final two periods to trounce the Rangers in New York.

Justin Williams scored twice and Evgeny Kuznetsov also tallied to give the Capitals five players with double-digit goal totals. Carolina has earned at least one point in six of its last eight games (5-2-1) and notched two in a 2-1 triumph at Pittsburgh on Saturday. The Hurricanes have totaled five goals over their last three games after scoring five in each of their previous four contests. Nicklas Backstrom netted a tally and set up two others in his season debut as Washington posted a 4-1 home victory on Oct. 17 in its first meeting of the campaign with Carolina.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN-DC Plus (Washington), FSN Carolinas

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (24-6-2): Despite missing Washington’s first three games as he recovered from offseason hip surgery, Backstrom leads the team with 31 points. The 28-year-old Swede has notched at least one point in 10 of his last 12 games and hasn’t gone more than one contest without one since Oct. 31 and Nov. 3. Captain Alex Ovechkin scored his 492nd career goal Sunday, moving him past Jean Ratelle and Marian Hossa for sole possession of 44th place on the all-time list.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (13-15-5): Justin Faulk should be a lock to represent Carolina in the All-Star Game next month. The 23-year-old defenseman leads the team with 27 points and is second with 12 goals - all of which have come on the power play, giving him the league lead. Captain Eric Staal has scored only five goals in 33 games this season and one in his last 21 contests.

OVERTIME

1. Ovechkin, who is seven tallies away from passing Glenn Anderson, needs eight to tie Lanny McDonald and become the 43rd player in NHL history to join the 500-goal club.

2. Carolina has recorded a power-play goal in eight of its last nine contests.

3. Washington G Braden Holtby could receive a rare night off after posting his league-leading 21st victory Sunday.

PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Hurricanes 1