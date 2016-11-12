Preview: Capitals at Hurricanes

The Washington Capitals look to extend their road winning streak to five games when they visit the struggling Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. The Capitals have recorded six victories in their last seven overall contests after Marcus Johansson’s overtime goal gave the reigning Presidents’ Trophy winners a 3-2 triumph at Chicago on Friday.

Johansson has recorded seven goals to tie captain Alex Ovechkin for the team lead and sneaked past the three-time Hart Trophy winner for the top spot with 12 points. The Hurricanes have yet to find the answers to turn things around after a rough start to the season, winning just once in their last six games (1-3-2). Carolina almost forged a tie after trailing by three goals Thursday before falling 4-2 against Anaheim at home. “We have to build off that third period,” Carolina left wing Jeff Skinner told reporters. “There were a lot of positive things we did in that third. Just keep plugging away. That’s pretty much our mindset.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN-DC Plus (Washington), FSN Southeast (Carolina)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (9-3-1): Fourth-line center Jay Beagle stepped up with a pair of goals on Friday and has netted three in his last five games after going without a tally in the first eight contests. Ovechkin was held without a point Friday after posting three goals and a pair of assists in the previous two games while T.J. Oshie notched an assist to give him four points in four contests. Washington continues to win despite a lack of offense from Evgeny Kuznetsov, who has managed one goal and five assists in the first 13 games.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (3-6-4): The team announced Friday that forward Bryan Bickell (one goal in seven games) is out indefinitely after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Skinner leads the team with 13 points but has been held to two in five games this month while Victor Rask has registered 11 and tallied Thursday to snap his six-game goal-scoring drought. Lee Stempniak (four goals, three assists) has been a solid free-agent signing, but the Hurricanes need to get more from others such as former first-round pick Elias Lindholm (no goals, two assists).

OVERTIME

1. Carolina Gs Cam Ward and Eddie Lack have combined for an .881 save percentage, which puts the club near the bottom of the league.

2. Washington backup G Philipp Grubauer (2-0-0, 1.00 goals-against average, .953 save percentage) could get his third start of the season.

3. The Capitals have won seven of the last nine meetings, with four of those victories coming by a single goal and two occurring in overtime.

PREDICTION: Hurricanes 4, Capitals 2