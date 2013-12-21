Capitals 4, Hurricanes 2: Captain Alex Ovechkin scored his 400th career NHL goal and Washington tallied three times with the man advantage to defeat host Carolina.

Ovechkin became the sixth-fastest player in league history to reach the plateau, getting there in 634 career games. Marcus Johansson, defenseman John Carlson and Troy Brouwer added goals, Nicklas Backstrom had four assists and Philipp Grubauer stopped 39 shots as the Capitals won for the fifth time in seven games.

Jordan Staal and Riley Nash replied for the Hurricanes, who have dropped five of six. Cam Ward made 25 saves in defeat.

Staal kicked off the scoring with 2:48 remaining in the first period, gathering Alexander Semin’s tip pass at center ice before breaking down the right side and snapping a shot past Grubauer on the blocker side. Washington drew even on a power play in the opening minute of the second, as Johnasson jammed home a loose puck following a goal-mouth scramble.

Carlson’s power-play goal at 8:34 on a blast from the point gave the Capitals their first lead, and Washington countered Nash’s man-advantage tally at 11:16 with Brouwer’s redirection of defenseman Mike Green’s point shot with 4:31 remaining and Semin serving a holding penalty. Grubauer made the lead stand, weathering Carolina’s 13-shot third-period storm before Ovechkin iced it with an empty netter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Johansson left the game with a lower-body injury late in the second period and did not return. ... Ovechkin reached the milestone just ahead of countryman Pavel Bure, who scored his 400th goal in his 635th career game. Only Wayne Gretzky (436), Mike Bossy (506), Mario Lemieux (508), Brett Hull (520) and Jari Kurri (608) scored 400 goals in quicker fashion. ... The teams meet again Jan. 2 in Washington.