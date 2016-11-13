Hurricanes halt home skid with 5-1 win over Capitals

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and three assists for a career-high four points, Jordan Staal added a goal and three assists and Sebastian Aho scored the first two goals of his career as the Carolina Hurricanes dominated the red-hot Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday night.

Carolina snapped a three-game home losing streak. Aho had an empty-netter to give the Hurricanes a season-high goal total after scoring just nine in their previous five games.

The Hurricanes, 1-3-2 in their last six games and with an NHL-low two regulation wins coming in, juggled their lines, inserted call-ups Derek Ryan, Brock McGinn and Matt Tennyson into the lineup and caught the Capitals coming off a late overtime win in Chicago on Friday night.

It all added up to a lopsided Carolina victory in its most complete game of the season as the Hurricanes (4-6-4) scored four straight goals after the Capitals (9-4-1) took an early 1-0 lead.

Staal and Victor Rask scored 5 1/2 minutes apart in the second period to give the Hurricanes, who lead 2-1 after 20 minutes, additional breathing room against a team that had won six of seven.

Staal was able to hold the puck in along the blue line by stretching his stick out on the power play six minutes into the second period and seconds later pounded in a rebound for his fifth goal and first multi-point game of the season.

Evgeny Kuznetsov opened the scoring 12 minutes in, beating Cam Ward on a wrist shot over the goalie's glove for his second goal of the season and first in nine games.

After that, it was all Carolina.

The Hurricanes were quick to respond to the Kuznetsov goal, scoring 35 seconds later.

Aho registered six assists in his first 13 games, but the 19-year-old rookie from Finland had yet to find the back of the net until Saturday night. His first goal came on a busted play around the Washington goal as Aho was able grab a rebound and sweep the puck past a lunging Philipp Grubauer, who was making just his third start.

Aho assisted on Teravainen's fourth of the season less than five minutes later. Aho was able to recover the puck and make a centering pass from the left circle to the slot and a wide-open Teravainen as the Hurricanes dominated the first period, outshooting the sloppy Capitals 16-6.

NOTES: Carolina D Matt Tennyson was recalled Saturday and played his first NHL game since Feb. 22 while as a member of the San Jose Sharks. ... The Hurricanes also recalled Fs Derek Ryan and Brock McGinn. Ryan had 11 points in eight games with Charlotte of the American Hockey League, while McGinn had seven points. ... Captain Alex Ovechkin's 76 points are tied for 14th place all-time against Carolina. His point total is also the third most Ovechkin has against any opponent. ... Washington G Philipp Grubauer was in net for the first time since Oct. 29. ... The Capitals had scored first in 11 of their 14 games.