Capitals show pride in win over Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Washington Capitals were not about to let their disappointment overrule their pride.

So putting aside some of the frustration from their doomed postseason possibilities, the Capitals hammered the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Thursday night at PNC Arena.

“There is that pride, that character in this room,” right winger Troy Brouwer said. “We’re not playing for the playoffs, but we still don’t want to lose hockey games.”

Brouwer scored two goals and right winger Joel Ward, left winger Jason Chimera and right winger Eric Fehr also scored for the Capitals, who won their third game in a row.

Both teams were playing their first games since being officially eliminated from playoff contention.

“To me, it looked like teams that the last couple of days (knew they) were out of the playoffs,” Carolina coach Kirk Muller said. “But for our last game at home, we were hoping for more. ... We didn’t have the energy that you need to win a hockey game.”

Carolina’s first goal in its home finale came on center Jiri Tlusty’s short-handed effort with 2:44 left in the second period. Right winger Radek Dvorak’s goal with 1:52 remaining in the game capped the scoring.

Before that, the Capitals scored twice in the first four minutes of the third period to end much doubt about the outcome.

“It definitely feels better winning than losing, for sure,” Washington coach Adam Oates said.

The result guarantees that the Capitals will finish ahead of Carolina in the Metropolitan Division, though that is a small consolation. Both teams have two games remaining.

“We knew the situation. We knew the environment,” Capitals goalie Braden Holtby said. “The pregame skate was slow, it was sloppy. As a goalie, you prepare the best you can as you usually would.”

That was the message Oates wanted to convey to the entire team.

“You have to play correct,” Oates said. “You have to do it for yourselves and for each other, and for the people who come to pay and expect to see you perform. The guys played hard and that’s all you can do.”

Holtby made 36 saves for the Capitals.

Carolina goalie Anton Khudobin stopped 16 shots.

The Capitals scored 62 seconds into the game, with Ward depositing the puck with ease after faking Khudobin out of position.

“We had breakdowns and they ended up in our nets,” Hurricanes center Eric Staal said. “I feel bad for the fans who came out to support us.”

Chimera scored in the second period, but Tlusty’s goal gave the Hurricanes some short-lived momentum.

Brouwer answered slightly more than two minutes later with his first goal with 36 seconds left in the second period.

His second goal gave him four two-goal games this season, with three of them coming within the past month.

Muller said the Hurricanes were in prime condition to show a lack of energy. The same thing could be said of the Capitals.

“Timing-wise, you know there’s going to be a letdown because that’s what we’re after, to keep playing,” Muller said of the Hurricanes, who’ll miss the playoffs for the fifth year in a row.

Carolina was somehow credited with a 40-15 advantage in hits, but that didn’t translate into other areas.

“It’s still a contact game, so it wakes guys up pretty fast,” Oates said.

The Capitals ended up with a 17-17-7 road record.

Tlusty’s short-handed goal means the Hurricanes lead the Eastern Conference in that category with 11.

Carolina went 18-17-6 in home games.

NOTES: Hurricanes C Nathan Gerbe, who had an undisclosed injury, missed a game for the first time this season. ... Capitals RW Joel Ward produced his second three-game points streak in the past month with his first-period goal. He is in the midst of his career-best offensive season. ... Hurricanes D Ryan Murphy was sent back to Charlotte of the AHL after a two-game stint on his most-recent call-up. ... Washington plays its final two games at home, with the Chicago Blackhawks visiting Friday night and the Tampa Bay Lightning coming in Sunday. ... The Hurricanes play the Red Wings in Detroit on Friday night and finish Sunday against the Flyers in Philadelphia. ... The Hurricanes had only two home sellouts this season (Oct. 4 vs. Detroit and Feb. 8 vs. the Montreal Canadiens).