Fehr’s late goal lifts Capitals over Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Washington Capitals hope a grind-it-out type of game can send them off on a roll.

Right winger Eric Fehr converted a Carolina Hurricanes turnover into a goal with 4:02 left, giving the Capitals a 2-1 victory Thursday night at PNC Arena.

“It was just a tight defensive game,” Capitals center Jay Beagle said. “I like playing a game like that. It’s good for the team to win like that.”

Fehr collected the puck on Carolina’s defensive-zone mishap and headed straight for the goal, beating goaltender Anton Khudobin with a shot that came amid a delayed penalty on the Hurricanes.

Capitals goalie Braden Holtby made 29 saves to post his sixth victory in nine all-time decisions against the Hurricanes.

It was the sixth one-goal game in Washington’s last seven games. The Capitals lost the previous three games decided by that margin, so the outcome and the way they finished against Carolina were rewarding.

“We’ve talked about being comfortable in close games,” Washington coach Barry Trotz said. “Carolina checked really well, (and) they always put you under pressure so you have to grind it out. Tonight we did. Give credit to the guys, good response from them.”

Hurricanes coach Bill Peters said mistakes are magnified when quality scoring chances are limited.

“You need to learn and you have to manage the puck better in certain situations,” Peters said.

Beagle scored a first-period goal for Washington, which has won only two of its past six games.

Khudobin finished with 26 saves, but his record fell to 0-6-2.

“He was giving us a chance,” Carolina center Eric Staal said. “We have to contribute more offensively.”

After a scoreless second period, there were more scoring chances in the final 20 minutes.

Carolina right winger Alexander Semin scored his first goal of the season with 16:41 remaining in the game. Semin moved into the slot and fired a backhand shot over Holtby.

The tally against his former team marked the 500th career NHL point for Semin, a 10-year veteran who was in his 598th game.

The Hurricanes (8-14-3) have been waiting for Semin, 30, to crank up some offense. He ranked second on the team last season with 22 goals, but his lack of production has been a topic of much discussion around the organization.

“It was nice to see that,” Staal said of Semin’s goal. “He has been working hard these last couple of games.”

Fehr has four goals this season, with his last two counting as game-winners. His third-period tally marked his first goal in seven games.

“Great read by (Fehr) stealing that puck and sticking it,” Trotz said.

Fehr also scored against Carolina last month at home.

Meanwhile, Peters said he was concerned that the Hurricanes went without a power play, in a home game no less. Carolina had only two power plays two nights earlier in a 2-1 home victory over the Nashville Predators.

On the flip side, the Hurricanes have killed off 20 of their last 21 penalties.

The Capitals (11-10-4) broke through first, scoring when Beagle knocked in an uncontrolled rebound after Khudobin was drawn out from the front of the net. That came just 2:19 into the game, set up by left winger Jason Chimera’s shot.

That was a good omen for the Capitals, who improved to 10-1-1 in games in which they score first this season.

The teams were even with 20 shots apiece through two periods, and Carolina finished with a 30-28 advantage.

NOTES: Hurricanes G Cam Ward was scratched with a lower-body injury that developed from Tuesday night’s game. G Drew MacIntyre was called up from AHL Charlotte to fill in as the backup Thursday night. ... D Andrej Sekera was out of the Carolina lineup with an upper-body injury sustained two nights earlier. ... Washington C Michael Latta was in the lineup for the first time in five games, replacing C Evgeny Kuznetsov. ... The Capitals play the middle game of a three-game road swing Saturday at New Jersey. ... The Hurricanes are past the midway mark of a five-game homestand. They meet Detroit on Sunday and New Jersey on Monday before hitting the road again.