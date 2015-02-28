Skinner, Khudobin lead Hurricanes to 3-0 win

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Jeff Skinner might be rounding into form this season after all.

After weeks of tough going for the Carolina Hurricanes center, he has suddenly picked up the pace.

His goal helped the Hurricanes in a 3-0 victory Friday night over the Washington Capitals at PNC Arena.

Skinner has scored in three consecutive games for the second time this season -- both stretches coming in February. That marks a turnaround from earlier in the season.

“It can kind of wear on you, but you’ve got to stick with it,” Skinner said. “Sometimes it’s a matter of you get some confidence back.”

Carolina goalie Anton Khudobin made 28 saves for his first shutout of the season.

Defenseman Brett Bellemore, who missed the morning skate because of illness, scored in the first period for the Hurricanes, who have won three of their last four games. Left winger Nathan Gerbe’s goal went into an empty net with 10 seconds left.

Skinner has 16 goals this season, so that’s still shy of half as many from a year ago when he posted a career-high 33 goals.

“You go through ups and downs throughout the season,” Skinner said. “As a team, what we’ve been through this year and on a personal level I’ve going through some offensive struggles. But sometimes that’s the way it goes.”

Skinner’s second-period goal came when he floated into an open space high in the slot and center Elias Lindholm found him with a pass.

“I think we played pretty well as a line,” Skinner said. “It has been fun.”

Khudobin, appearing in his 23rd game this season, needed only four stops in the first period, but he was much busier after that.

The Hurricanes honored their other goalie, Cam Ward, in a pregame ceremony because he played in his 500th career game earlier in the week. Then it was Khudobin’s turn for something special.

“You’re proud of your partner,” Khudobin said. “I was really happy for him and it kind of pumped me up a little.”

The Capitals were shut out for the third time this season, though the other two blankings were 1-0 decisions.

“We have got to play faster,” Washington coach Barry Trotz said. “We have to play with a little more urgency. We have to play with a little more focus. There should be no excuse at all for being tired. We’ve had a pretty light schedule (recently).”

Khudobin said much of the credit goes to the players in front of him.

“Guys blocked a lot of shots,” he said. “I was seeing the puck better.”

Capitals goalie Braden Holtby made 35 saves.

The Capitals threatened in the first period when left winger Alex Ovechkin and left winger Jason Chimera hit posts with shots.

Those chances aside, Trotz said the Capitals need more opportunities.

“We don’t have the mentality to get pucks to the net right now,” he said.

Washington had won in its five previous visits to PNC Arena.

Carolina coach Bill Peters said the Hurricanes are starting to learn about the payoffs of playing with the lead.

“And when we broke down, (Khudobin) was there,” Peters said.

Bellemore’s first goal of the season came with 2:39 remaining in the first period. His shot from inside the blue line made it past Holtby as Carolina center Andrej Nestrasil caused a distraction in front of the net.

Falling behind again was disturbing for the Capitals.

“We’ve got to figure that out somehow. It has to come from within the room,” Trotz said. “We haven’t had good starts. It has shown in the shot totals the last five games.”

With three consecutive losses in regulation, it’s the least productive stretch for the Capitals since a cluster of games spanning the end of October and beginning of November.

NOTES: The Hurricanes honored G Cam Ward in a pregame ceremony after appearing in his 500th game in the team’s previous outing. He was the backup Friday night. ... This was the first game for Carolina since the team traded C Jiri Tlusty (to Winnipeg) and D Andrej Sekera (Los Angeles) on Wednesday. ... D Jack Hillen was back in the Washington lineup after a two-game absence. ... C Jay Beagle returned to the ice for the Capitals after sitting out Wednesday against Pittsburgh for his only absence since his season began six games into the schedule. ... Washington is at home Saturday night against Toronto. The Hurricanes play Saturday night at the New York Islanders.