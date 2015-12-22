Grubauer guides Capitals past Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. -- There is no telling who might come through in the clutch for the Washington Capitals.

Just know that it is bound to be somebody the way the team is cruising along.

“It can’t be the power play every game, and it can’t be the top-six guys, it can’t be on them every game to score goals,” Washington center Jay Beagle said. “It’s nice when we’re chipping in.”

Goalie Philipp Grubauer, normally the backup, made 31 saves, and the Capitals continued their strong play by defeating the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 Monday night at PNC Arena.

Center Michael Latta and left winger Jason Chimera scored for the Capitals (25-6-2). Washington won its sixth consecutive game as part of the best start in franchise history.

So with the scoring coming from the bottom six group of forwards, it was another element for the Capitals to show off.

“To be successful, especially down the road, you’ve got to have the third and fourth line chipping in,” Beagle said. “We’re rolling right now.”

Right winger Kris Versteeg scored 2:18 into the third period for the Hurricanes, cutting the deficit to 2-1, but Carolina couldn’t find an equalizer.

Grubauer, playing for only the third time in a month, improved to 4-2-1 this season. He stopped 12 shots in each the first and third periods.

“We got it done and we got the points,” Grubauer said.

Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward stopped 19 shots.

Carolina (13-16-5) pulled Ward with about two minutes to play and had a power play for the last 1:31 after the Capitals were penalized for too many men on the ice. Grubauer needed two more saves to clinch the outcome.

“There was a lot of traffic at times, but the guys did a really good job of keeping the majority of the pucks to the outside,” Grubauer said. “Everything is huge if guys block shots. There were a lot of guys blocking shots.”

The Capitals scored eight consecutive goals over two games: a six-game spree to end Sunday’s comeback victory against the New York Rangers, then the first two goals Monday.

“They’re going to get their chances, they’re going to get their looks,” Carolina coach Bill Peters said of the Capitals.

Grubauer was working on a shutout until Versteeg struck with a between-the-legs shot from near the side of the net that was a highlight-worthy sequence. Versteeg has five goals this season, with three coming this month.

“It was just kind of a reaction,” Versteeg said. “Fortunately, it went in.”

The approach for the Capitals was encouraging, particularly for a team that didn’t want to go into a holiday break with a subpar performance. Washington was up to the task.

“If you don’t play hard against the Carolina Hurricanes, they can take you down,” Capitals coach Barry Trotz said.

The Hurricanes were mostly encouraged by their performance.

“We had some real good chances,” Peters said. “Some of (the misfired shots), I would think, was because guys were trying to shoot around legs and sticks. ... I thought we were right there, for sure.”

Latta opened the scoring when he began a rush from the neutral zone and finished the sequence with a redirect from in front of the net at 15:52 of the first period.

It was Latta’s third goal of the season and second in the past four games.

Other than Latta’s goal, the Hurricanes had to feel good about how they dictated the early pace at times. They held a 12-7 edge in shots through the first period.

Versteeg said the Hurricanes have to be more productive with their opportunities. Carolina has managed a total of one goal in its past two home games.

Chimera gave the Capitals a 2-0 edge at 12:49 of the second period. He gained position in front of the net and deflected the puck past Ward.

NOTES: The Capitals have scored seven goals three times this season, including Sunday night at the New York Rangers. ... Capitals LW Alex Ovechkin normally excels against Carolina, entering the game with 74 points in 62 career games with the Hurricanes. He didn’t manage a point Monday. ... D Michal Jordan rejoined the Hurricanes after a conditioning stint with the American Hockey League’s Charlotte Checkers. He scored three goals in four games while with Charlotte, but he was a scratch Monday. ... The Capitals went without a pregame morning skate for the second day in a row. ... The Capitals and Hurricanes meet again in Raleigh, N.C., on New Year’s Eve. ... Both teams are off until Saturday, with the Capitals at home against the Montreal Canadiens and the Hurricanes at home against the New Jersey Devils.