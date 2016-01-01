Hurricanes snap Caps’ 9-game winning streak

RALEIGH, N.C. -- This was the type of outcome the Carolina Hurricanes could celebrate.

“My dad is in town, too,” goalie Eddie Lack said. “I‘m going to celebrate the New Year.”

Center Eric Staal’s goal 51 seconds into the third period broke a tie, and the Hurricanes went on to end the Washington Capitals’ nine-game winning streak with a 4-2 victory Thursday night at PNC Arena.

“We only gave up two (goals) and were able to cash in,” Staal said of one of Carolina’s smoothest performances of the season.

Left wingers Phillip Di Giuseppe and Jeff Skinner also scored for Carolina, who avenged a 2-1 loss from 10 days earlier in the same building. Center Andrej Nestrasil added an empty-net goal with 17.8 seconds left to cap the scoring.

Washington (28-7-2) has an NHL-high 28 victories, but the Capitals were unable to match the franchise record for consecutive road wins. That streak ended at six games.

“We had too many turnovers,” Capitals center Zach Sill said. “We gave them too many chances.”

Center Nicklas Backstrom scored a tying goal in the second period for the Capitals. Left winger Alex Ovechkin pulled Washington within 3-2 with 5:44 remaining.

Lack made 30 saves for the Hurricanes, while Capitals goalie Philipp Grubauer stopped 33 shots. Grubauer hadn’t played since his 31-save performance in the previous meeting with Carolina.

“It was important for me,” Lack said. “I’ve been battling for it.”

The Capitals weren’t going to allow their streak to end without a solid late-game flurry. As the final minutes unfolded, the Hurricanes showed the ability to respond.

“They had a real good push in the third, and I thought our guys handled that,” Carolina coach Bill Peters said. “Eddie was good when we needed him to be good.”

The Hurricanes (16-17-5) won for the fourth time in six games. The Thursday result marked their highest scoring output in an eight-game stretch.

“We can build off this,” Peters said. “We’re a young group, and we’re going to learn.”

Staal’s goal came when Grubauer nearly recovered to make the stop, striking the puck with his stick.

Play continued until the horn stopped the action about 30 seconds later. The goal was awarded after video review.

“I was pretty sure it went in,” said Staal, who has three goals in a two-game span. “He made a desperate attempt. He was close, but not close enough.”

The lead grew to 3-1 at 5:16 of the third period. Skinner took a pass from center Riley Nash, who was behind the net and deliver the puck in an ideal position.

Those goals looked easy compared to Carolina’s earlier chances. It took 21 shots before the Hurricanes scored.

Di Giuseppe collected a cross-ice pass from center Joakim Nordstrom and belted a shot off Grubauer, with the puck skipping into the net at 7:48 of the second period.

“They were good on the rush,” Grubauer said. “We knew they were coming, and they did.”

The Capitals answered, scoring on their 11th shot of the game when Backstrom converted at 9:49 of the middle period. Backstrom skated into the offensive zone around a couple of Carolina players to unleash his scoring shot.

The puck got past Grubauer on a Carolina power play early in the second period. However, before it fully crossed the goal line, defenseman Matt Niskanen fished for it and pulled it back to keep the game scoreless.

The Hurricanes had 21 of the game’s first 29 shots on goal before Washington closed the second period by applying more pressure.

“We carried some of the play there for a stretch,” Staal said. “We got some good looks. Good things.”

NOTES: Washington completed its seventh set of back-to-back games, with the Capitals going 11-2-1 in those outings. ... Capitals C Michael Latta was back in the lineup after missing one game with an injury. ... At age 23, D Justin Faulk played in his 300th NHL game, all with the Hurricanes. ... Carolina G Cam Ward was the backup for the second time in three games. He made 19 saves in a 2-1 loss to Washington on Dec. 21 and also lost to the Capitals on Oct. 17. ... Washington visits Columbus on Saturday for the second game of a five-game road stretch. The Hurricanes play at home against Nashville on Saturday night.