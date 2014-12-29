Preview: Capitals at Islanders

After riding high on a four-game winning streak, the New York Islanders have watched a pair of seemingly comfortable leads slip away en route to losing back-to-back contests. The Islanders look to stop the bleeding when they host the Metropolitan Division-rival Washington Capitals on Monday. New York saw Montreal score three times in the third period en route to a 3-1 setback on Tuesday and returned from the Christmas break to witness a three-goal lead in the final session of regulation evaporate en route to a 4-3 setback in a shootout against Buffalo on Saturday.

“These are two points we should have held,” said captain John Tavares, who scored twice versus the Sabres to extend his point streak to three games. Tavares netted the overtime winner in a 3-2 triumph over Washington on Nov. 26, but captain Alex Ovechkin answered to help his team post a 5-2 victory over New York two days later. Ovechkin traditionally has torched the Islanders, registering 25 goals and 39 points in 35 career meetings, but enters the contest having been held off the scoresheet in the Capitals’ 3-0 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN-DC (Washington), MSG Plus2 (New York)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (18-11-6): Making his career-high 12th consecutive start, Braden Holtby turned aside 31 shots against the Penguins to record his second shutout in four games and improve to 8-1-2 with a 1.80 goals-against average in his last 11 contests. Eric Fehr continued his solid December, scoring twice versus Pittsburgh to increase his goal total for the month to six. “Eric has done a great job of transitioning to center, Joel (Ward) is always very strong on the wall and myself, I try to use my speed and control the puck and keep the puck moving at all times and allow some offense to happen,” Brooks Laich said of the suddenly potent line.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (23-11-1): Former Capitals goaltender Jaroslav Halak was activated from injured reserve and participated in a full practice on Sunday, paving the way for his possible return versus Washington. “We just wanted to give him a little extra time, and the break was a good time to be able to do that,” coach Jack Capuano told Newsday of Halak, who has missed the last two games with a lower-body injury. “He had a real good practice and he seems to be ready to go.” With Halak’s return, Kevin Poulin was shipped back to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Sunday.

OVERTIME

1. Washington has posted an 8-2-2 mark in December to move within five points of second-place New York in the division.

2. The Islanders have failed to convert on all 13 power-play opportunities in their last five games.

3. The Capitals went 3-for-4 on the power play in their two previous contests versus New York but are 2-for-20 in their last five games overall.

PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Islanders 2