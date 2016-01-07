Preview: Capitals at Islanders

After running roughshod over the rest of the league this season, Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby on Thursday will face the team he eliminated in the first round of the 2015 playoffs. The NHL leader in wins with 25, Holtby looks to extend his personal point streak to an even 20 consecutive decisions when the Capitals continue their five-game road trip versus the New York Islanders.

Holtby made 25 saves as Washington halted its first losing streak of the season - albeit a modest two-game skid - with a 3-2 win over Boston on Tuesday. The 26-year-old Saskatchewan native is on a sizzling 17-0-2 run dating to Nov. 12 and owns a stellar 7-1-2 career mark versus the Metropolitan Division-rival Islanders. Holtby will need to keep a keen eye on captain John Tavares, who recorded six points during the spirited seven-game series in the spring and 20 (10 goals, 10 assists) in 21 career meetings with the Capitals. Tavares, who was named to his third straight All-Star Game on Wednesday, collected two goals and two assists in his previous three contests before being held off the scoresheet in New York’s 6-5 victory over Dallas on Sunday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSMA (Washington), MSG-Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (29-7-3): With depth at center an issue in the wake of Jay Beagle’s hand injury, Washington agreed to a one-year, $1 million deal with veteran Mike Richards on Wednesday. Richards is looking to get both his career and life back on track after the 30-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance over the summer, leading to Los Angeles buying out the remainder of his contract. The two-time Stanley Cup winner will be reunited with “Mr. Game 7” Justin Williams, as the former King has just one point in his last seven outings.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (22-13-5): Veteran goaltender Jaroslav Halak (upper body) practiced on Wednesday and appears on the verge of returning to game action after being placed on injured reserve Dec. 27. Coach Jack Capuano stopped short of declaring his starting goaltender for Thursday’s tilt as Thomas Greiss won three of five games in Halak’s absence. The 29-year-old Greiss, however, yielded nine goals on 67 shots over the last 90-plus minutes and has permitted five tallies on 18 shots in his last meeting with Washington.

OVERTIME

1. Washington C Nicklas Backstrom and Holtby on Wednesday were selected to join captain Alex Ovechkin in the 2016 NHL All-Star Game on Jan. 31.

2. New York has yielded four power-play goals in the last three contests after killing off all 35 short-handed situations in the previous 15 games.

3. Washington C Zach Sill will sit out the first contest of his two-game suspension on Thursday for his hit on Bruins D Adam McQuaid.

PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Islanders 3