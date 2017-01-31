Preview: Capitals at Islanders

The New York Islanders have stepped up their play following a coaching change to move four games over .500 for the first time this season. Riding a six-game point streak (5-0-1) during the transition from Jack Capuano to Doug Weight, the Islanders will be put to the test against an even hotter team on Tuesday as they return from the All-Star break to host the NHL-leading Washington Capitals.

Captain John Tavares has powered New York's surge with 13 points (eight goals, five assists) in the last eight games and continued his good fortune on Sunday by recording five (two goals, three assists) to help the Metropolitan Division win the NHL's All-Star Game. The 26-year-old has been limited to just one assist in the first four meetings this season with the Capitals, who have entered the break on a scintillating 13-1-1 stretch to move into first place in the division. Captain Alex Ovechkin has keyed that stretch with 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in his last 10 games and was honored over the weekend by being named to the NHL's Top 100 of all-time. The three-time Hart Trophy winner likely would receive no argument from the Islanders, against whom he has torched for 49 points (33 goals, 16 assists) in 45 career meetings.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington), MSG-Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (33-10-6): Washington's high-octane offense has been clicking for quite some time, with promising young forwards Evgeny Kuznetsov and Andre Burakovsky leading the way. Kuznetsov recorded his first multi-goal performance of the season in Thursday's 5-2 victory at New Jersey to increase his point total to 28 (six goals, 22 assists) in the past 26 games - including three assists in two meetings with the Islanders. The 21-year-old Burakovsky scored and set up a goal versus the Devils to bump his point total to 12 (five goals, seven assists) in the past eight while defenseman Dmitry Orlov has chipped in with six points (two goals, four assists) in his last six contests.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (21-17-9): Thomas Greiss received a three-year contact extension on Monday due in part for keeping the Islanders afloat with his impressive play between the pipes, yielding just 25 goals in his last 13 games (8-2-3) - with a staggering seven coming in one outing versus Carolina on Jan. 14. The 31-year-old German has recorded a 1.99 goals-against average and .936 save percentage since wresting full-time starting duties from Jaroslav Halak, with his season save percentage (.927) just a sliver under Glenn Resch (.928, 1975-76) for top honors in team history. Greiss has turned in three strong showings versus Washington in his career, but fell to 1-1-1 after stopping 26 of 28 shots in a hard-luck 2-1 loss on Oct. 15.

OVERTIME

1. Vezina Trophy winner Braden Holtby owns a 9-0-0 mark with a 1.82 GAA and .935 save percentage in January for Washington.

2. New York D Nick Leddy has one goal and five assists during his four-game point streak and has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in his past nine contests overall.

3. Capitals D John Carlson (team-leading average of 22:53 ice time) has a chance to return to the ice versus the Islanders after being sidelined since Jan. 15, coach Barry Trotz told reporters on Monday.

PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Islanders 3