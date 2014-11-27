Tavares keeps Islanders rolling with game-winner

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- Johnny Boychuk served as the screen on the game-winning goal for John Tavares Wednesday night. But Boychuk didn’t need to see the goal by the New York Islanders’ center to be convinced of how impressive it was.

“I’ve seen his top 10 plays today,” the Islanders defenseman said, referring to the highlight reel that ESPN aired earlier Wednesday on its Canadian version of SportsCenter. “So I know what he can do.”

Tavares produced another contender for his top 10 list Wednesday night, when he scored a spectacular power play goal with 23.2 seconds left in overtime to lift the red-hot Islanders to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals in front of a sellout crowd of 16,170 at Nassau Coliseum.

The Islanders (16-6-0) have won five in a row and 10 of their last 11 to move into a tie for first place in the Metropolitan Division with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“Cream is always going to rise to the top,” Islanders head coach Jack Capuano said “At the end of the day, 91 (Tavares) gets a big goal for us and 55 (Boychuk) makes a great screen in front of the net.”

The game-winning sequence began with Boychuk exercising caution as time began running out on the Islanders power play, which was generated when Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom was whistled for holding the stick with 2:22 left.

With nobody open near him and Boychuk unwilling to clear the puck with a no-look backhand, Boychuck deposited the puck down low, where center Ryan Strome picked it up.

And while Boychuk, who was acquired from the Boston Bruins on Oct. 5, has been with the Islanders for less than two months, he knows enough about Tavares to realize the Islanders captain would try to create something near the faceoff circle.

“Once he rolled up, I knew I could stay in front of the net and screen him, ”Boychuk said.

Tavares momentarily lost control of the puck upon receiving it, which allowed him to size up Capitals defenseman Karl Alzner. Tavares deked Alzner, who slipped to the ice, and bided his time until Boychuk got into the perfect spot.

“Their defenseman was sliding over and I could tell I could try to freeze him a little bit and just step into the middle ice and get a good look at the net,” Tavares said.

Tavares shot sailed past Capitals goalie Braden Holtby and set off a wild celebration by the Islanders’ second straight sellout crowd. Chants of M-V-P rained down minutes later as Tavares conducted a post-game television interview.

It was the second consecutive game-winning goal for Tavares. He scored the decisive goal in a 1-0 shootout win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday, when he came to a complete stop in front of Flyers goalie Steve Mason and shuffled the puck until he faked out Mason and deposited the puck in the left corner of the net.

Six of the Islanders last 10 wins have come in overtime or the shootout. Overall this season, New York is 7-0 in overtime or shootout. Minnesota is the only other unbeaten team in overtime, but the Wild has reached overtime just twice.

“I think we just believe we can win any hockey game we’re in, whether we’re down, we’re up, we’re tied, going to a shootout (or have) an opportunity in overtime,” Tavares said. “We just feel confident about our group and every guy that goes on the ice to get the job done.”

Center Anders Lee and defenseman Travis Hamonic scored in the first period for the Islanders. Goalie Jaroslov Halak made 25 saves in earning his eighth straight win.

Left winger Alex Ovechkin scored a pair of power play goals for the Capitals (9-8-4), who have lost two straight and four of six (2-3-1) but still moved into a tie with the New York Rangers for third in the Metropolitan.

“Start wasn’t great, but after that I thought we went toe to toe with a very good hockey team that’s playing extremely well,” Capitals head coach Barry Trotz said.

Holtby made 32 saves.

“That’s a good point in this building,” Trotz said “I don’t look at this as a negative, I look at this as a positive.”

NOTES: The Islanders win snapped a streak of six straight Thanksgiving Eve losses at Nassau Coliseum. The Islanders finished 6-7-1-3 (wins-losses-ties-overtime losses) in Thanksgiving Eve games at Nassau Coliseum, which they are leaving after this season for Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. ... The Islanders had a trio of healthy scratches: C Cory Conacher, D Matt Donovan and D Brian Strait. ... The Capitals scratched D Mike Green, who missed his second straight game with an upper-body injury, as well as C Michael Latta. ... LW Alex Ovechkin was in the Capitals’ starting lineup after surviving an injury scare Wednesday, when he left Washington’s off-day practice due to an upper-body injury.