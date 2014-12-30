Islanders blow lead then defeat Capitals in OT

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- All the New York Islanders had to do Monday night to move into first place this late in the season for the first time in almost 25 years was avoid doing something no team has ever done in NHL history.

Defenseman Johnny Boychuk scored a power-play goal with 2:07 left in overtime as the Islanders avoided a disastrous loss by edging the Washington Capitals 4-3 in front of a sellout crowd at Nassau Coliseum.

The Capitals forced overtime by scoring three unanswered goals in the third period. It was the second straight game in which the Islanders blew a three-goal third period lead -- they lost to the Buffalo Sabres, 4-3, in the shootout on Saturday -- and the fourth time this season they have squandered a three-goal lead.

The first two times happened consecutively on Dec. 6 and Dec. 9, when the Islanders lost to the St. Louis Blues 6-4 and fell to the Minnesota Wild, 5-4. The Islanders were only the sixth team in history to blow three-goal leads in back-to-back losses.

None of those teams did it twice in a season. So no wonder Boychuk fell to his knees and raised his hands skyward after his slapshot sailed past Capitals goalie Braden Holtby.

“They played well but we capitalized on our last chance,” Boychuk said. “So that’s all that matters to us.”

Boychuk scored with just four seconds left on a power play created when Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov drew a four-minute high-sticking penalty with 1:04 left in regulation. Capitals goalie Braden Holtby made a pair of glove saves on shots by Islanders center Ryan Strome in the first two minutes of overtime before Boychuk scored on New York’s next shot.

“It was a pretty big relief to win in overtime,” Boychuk said. “It’s always nice to score the goal, but we had some good looks. Their goalie played well and was seeing around the screens.”

With the win, the Islanders (24-11-1) snapped a two-game losing streak and moved into a tie for first place in the Metropolitan Division with the Pittsburgh Penguins, who lost 3-1 to New Jersey on Monday. The Islanders were last in first place this late in a season on Feb. 13, 1990.

The Islanders are finally in first place as the new year approaches thanks to their improved play at home and within the division. New York, which is in the midst of its final season at the Coliseum, is 14-4-0 at home. The Islanders were 13-19-9 at home last season.

In addition, the Islanders (10-2-0 in the Metropolitan) have as many division wins as they had all of last season, when they were 10-16-4.

“There’s been so many things (better than)last year -- our record within our division, our play at home,” Islanders center John Tavares said. “We’ve just got to keep that going.”

And perhaps reduce the number of blown leads in the process, even if head coach Jack Capuano didn’t think the Islanders played poorly in the third period in either of the last two games.

“I’ll take both third periods,” Capuano said. “I know you look at the game, we gave up the goals, but from a structure standpoint (Monday), we lost two draws and they scored.”

The Capitals scored their first and third goals off faceoffs. Right winger Eric Fehr got Washington on the scoreboard 4:40 into the third while right winger Alex Ovechkin scored with 2:41 left, three seconds after center Nicklas Backstrom won a faceoff deep in the offensive zone.

Backstrom scored the Capitals’ second goal when he finished off a breakaway 6:29 into the period. Still, despite giving up the three goals in the third period, the Islanders still outshot the Capitals 12-10 over the 20 minutes.

“We dictated the pace in Buffalo (when the Sabres scored their three goals in a four-shot span), we dictated the pace here tonight,” Capuano said. “We’ve got to continue to play like that.”

Center Anders Lee, defenseman Lubomir Visnovsky and defenseman Calvin de Haan scored for the Islanders while goalie Jaroslav Halak, who came off injured reserve Sunday after missing two games with a lower-body injury, made 23 saves.

Holtby made 35 saves for the Capitals (18-11-7), who were trying to move within three points of the Islanders in the Metropolitan.

Head coach Barry Trotz said he and the Capitals weren’t thinking about the Islanders’ recent inability to hold on to three-goal leads.

“Didn’t even mention it,” Trotz said. “I was just more worried about our team. I just thought we weren’t playing to the standards that I’d like to see us play at.”

NOTES: The Capitals finished 41-50-2-7 (wins-losses-ties-overtime losses) in regular season at the Nassau Coliseum, which the Islanders are vacating at the end of the season. ... Capitals D Brooks Orpik left with a knee injury with 7:20 left in the third. ... The Capitals had a pair of healthy scratches in LW Andre Burakovsky and D Nate Schmidt. ... To make room on the active roster for G Jaroslav Halak, the Islanders sent G Kevin Poulin to Bridgeport of the AHL. ... The Islanders had three healthy scratches: LW Eric Boulton, D Matt Donovan and D Brian Strait.