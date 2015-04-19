Tavares nets OT winner as Islanders edge Capitals

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- His demeanor has remained unflappable, but John Tavares acknowledged numerous times over the past six months how moved he’s been by the energy inside Nassau Coliseum during the New York Islanders’ final season at the arena.

On Sunday, Tavares -- the Islanders’ center and captain -- made the Coliseum roar like it hasn’t in decades while ensuring the old barn would host at least two more games.

Tavares scored just 15 seconds into overtime Sunday afternoon as the Islanders stunned the Washington Capitals 2-1 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at a delirious sold-out Coliseum.

The Islanders lead the best-of-seven series two games to one. Game 4 is Tuesday night in Uniondale.

“Best player’s got to be your best player if you’re going to have a chance to win a Stanley Cup,” Islanders coach Jack Capuano said. “91 was 91. He did a lot of good things for us, not only on the ice but on the bench too to calm things down when they made their push.”

The Capitals, who were outshot 33-13 in the first two periods, had the momentum entering overtime thanks to center Nicklas Backstrom’s goal with 6:06 left in regulation.

But the Islanders wasted no time putting the Capitals away in overtime. After New York won the opening faceoff, defenseman Johnny Boychuk fired a shot at Capitals goalie Braden Holtby. Seconds later, Holtby deflected a shot by left winger Nikolay Kulemin.

Tavares, seeing the play develop as soon as Boychuk took his shot, raced over to the left side of the net and got a stick on the rebound. The puck trickled past Holtby and behind the red line.

“I think we wanted to be aggressive,” Tavares said. “Got some fresh ice, wanted to use our legs. And fortunately it was early.”

As the crowd erupted, the normally stoic Tavares screamed and raised his arms while being engulfed by teammates.

“Emotion kind of comes to you, you kind of just react,” Tavares said. “Just full of excitement, joy, pride. Certainly to get one like that is big. I’ll always remember it.”

Tavares’ goal gives the Islanders a series lead through three games for the first time since the franchise last won a playoff series in 1993, when Tavares was two years old.

“I expected a seven-game series, to be honest with you,” Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. “Both teams obviously ended with 101 points. There wasn’t a lot of separation. Whoever gets hot, whoever can be more resilient and whoever can stay to their game plan longer (will win).”

But the Islanders -- who begin play in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center starting in October -- know they’ll at least be back for a Game 6 on Saturday at the Coliseum, where the parking lots were filled Sunday morning with tailgaters by the time players arrived at 9 am.

“It’s unreal, there’s no place like this,” Tavares said. “No building that can challenge this.”

Right winger Kyle Okposo scored in the second period for the Islanders while goalie Jaroslav Halak made 24 saves.

“In the second period, we could have been up a few goals -- I thought their goalie played great,” Capuano said. “They made a push in the third. We knew (they) were going to do that and unfortunately they got that. But we battled back.”

Holtby, who missed Game 2 with the stomach flu, made 40 saves, including several in a five-minute flurry following Okposo’s goal.

“We’ll pout about it for probably an hour here and then let it go and have the right energy, right thoughts -- positive thoughts -- going forward,” Trotz said.

NOTES: The overtime goal by C John Tavares was only the second-fastest overtime goal in playoff history for the Islanders. LW J.P. Parise scored 11 seconds into overtime to lift the Islanders to a 4-3 win over the New York Rangers in the decisive Game 3 of a first-round series on April 11, 1975. ... The Islanders scratched D Travis Hamonic (undisclosed) as well as LW Eric Boulton, D Matt Donovan, RW Michael Grabner, RW Colin McDonald and D Griffin Reinhart. ... Capitals C Eric Fehr exited with an upper-body injury in the first period. ... With G Braden Holtby healthy enough to start, the Capitals scratched third-string G Justin Peters as well as LW Andre Burakovsky and C Michael Latta.