Capitals tie up series with OT win over Islanders

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- Rabid New York Islanders fans spent Games 3 and 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals chanting “Can you hear us” at the Washington Capitals and superstar left winger Alex Ovechkin, in particular.

On Tuesday night, Ovechkin and center Nicklas Backstrom ensured the sellout crowd of 16,170 walked out hearing nothing but silence.

Backstrom was credited with the game-winning goal with 8:51 left in overtime Tuesday as the Capitals evened the best-of-seven series by edging the Islanders, 2-1.

“I don’t want to say anything bad about (fans), it’s a good atmosphere here,” Backstrom said with a grin. “Usually gets quiet when the road team wins. It’s great to play here. Great atmosphere. But obviously a nice win. Feels good.”

Game 5 is scheduled for Thursday in Washington, D.C. A win by the Capitals will give them a chance to close out the series, and the Nassau Coliseum, in Game 6 on Saturday. The Islanders begin playing at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center next season.

Ovechkin, who earned the ire of Islanders fans by wondering after Game 2 if the famously cozy Coliseum would be as loud as the Verizon Center was in Games 1 and 2, scored the Capitals’ first goal in the first period and assisted on Backstrom’s game-winner.

“You talk about your top guys -- Nick Backstrom was all-world today,” Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. “‘Ovi’ and Nicky have played together for a long time. Backie was the guy today, he was outstanding, and ‘Ovi’ (was) a big load on the one goal there.”

The winning flurry began when Backstrom won a faceoff with the Islanders’ John Tavares deep in the New York zone. The puck came to Ovechkin, who immediately fired a shot that was deflected by goalie Jaroslav Halak.

Right winger Joel Ward picked up the rebound and passed to Backstrom in the corner. He was pursued by Tavares, but Tavares lost his stick and Backstrom shook free, whirled and fired to the right of the “Stanley Cup Playoffs” insignia on the ice.

The puck sailed between Ward and Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk and past Halak to set off a joyous celebration on the ice.

“I knew it was going to be a goal like that,” Islanders head coach Jack Capuano said. “Usually the way these things happen. We’ve just got to get ready. Going into a tough building and (have to) get ready for Game 5.”

Backstrom was relieved to win in overtime in quirky fashion two days after the Capitals lost Game 3, 2-1, when Tavares scored off a broken play next to the Washington net just 15 seconds into overtime.

“That’s how the goals are going to be in the playoffs,” Backstrom said. “I think usually teams are scared of making mistakes and just want to play safe. When you get shots from the blue line, that’s when you can create chances.”

While Backstrom scored the winning goal, he believed the game was actually decided in the second period, when the Capitals killed off three Islanders power plays in a span of a little more than seven minutes. New York is now 0-for-10 on the power play this series.

“I thought we won the game there,” Backstrom said. “They had some good looks there in the power play but (they) killed it off. Five-on-five, we were fine.”

Goalie Braden Holtby made 36 saves for the Capitals.

Center Casey Cizikas scored with 12.7 seconds left in the first for the Islanders, who haven’t won a postseason series since 1993. Halak recorded 28 saves.

“We had eight minutes of power-play time, or whatever it was, and we just didn’t generate,” Capuano said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re 1-for-9, it’s that ‘1’ power play. It’s a timely goal and we just couldn’t get it there tonight. We haven’t been able to get it on all series, for that matter.”

NOTES: Islanders D Lubomir Visnovsky left with an apparent face or head injury after he was shoved into the boards by Capitals RW Tom Wilson 5:54 into the second. Visnovsky, who has suffered at least two concussions the last two years, had a towel applied to his face as he skated off and didn’t return. Head coach Jack Capuano had no update after the game but said the Islanders could activate another defenseman for Thursday. ... Capitals D Brooks Orpik had an injury scare late in the first, when he cut his face on a skate during a scrum in front of the Capitals’ net. He raced into the locker room without his stick as the blood was scraped off the ice but returned with several stitches for the second period. “Probably looked worse than it was just because of the amount of blood,” Orpik said. ... The only injured player among the Islanders’ 12 scratches was D Travis Hamonic, who hasn’t played since suffering an undisclosed injury against the Pittsburgh Penguins on April 10. ... The Capitals scratched C Eric Fehr, who is expected to miss at least the next two games with an upper-body injury suffered Sunday, as well as LW Curtis Glencross and G Justin Peters.