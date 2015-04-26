EditorsNote: Subs in new fifth graf

Islanders not ready to quit Coliseum just yet

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- Save those eulogies for Nassau Coliseum. The New York Islanders aren’t ready to read them quite yet.

Left winger Nikolay Kulemin scored just beyond the midway point of the third period Saturday as the Islanders staved off elimination -- and the closing of the Coliseum -- by beating the Washington Capitals, 3-1, in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

Kulemin’s goal, and 38 saves by goalie Jaroslav Halak, ensured a roaring capacity crowd of 16,170 would go home hoping the 1,789th game played at the Coliseum would not be the last one for the Islanders, who begin play at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in the fall.

“We love playing here,” said Islanders left winger Matt Martin, who racked up a game-high 11 hits in just 11:24 of ice time. “We love being a part of this atmosphere. And we sure as hell don’t want that to end tonight.”

To advance to a conference semifinals series against the rival New York Rangers and ensure at least two more games at the Coliseum, the Islanders will have to win Game 7 against the Capitals on Monday night at Verizon Center. Winning their first postseason series since 1993 -- the longest drought in the NHL -- will require the Islanders to win consecutive games for the first time since Feb. 24-27.

The Islanders have not won a postseason series since 1993, the longest drought in the NHL.

“Really won’t be open if we don’t win the next one,” Martin said. “So it was great to win in this building. We don’t want it to be the last one.”

Related Coverage Preview: Capitals at Islanders

The last game in this series will pit two teams with a growing dislike for one another.

There were two pushing and shoving matches next to the Capitals’ net Saturday, including one that ended with Martin and Capitals center Michael Latta losing their helmets and heading to the penalty box midway through the second period.

The game ended in a full-on brawl in front of the Islanders’ net that resulted in eight players receiving 34 minutes worth of penalties as fans threw beer bottles and other paraphernalia on to the ice.

“You line up against the same guys six games in a row, you really start to not like each other’s faces,” said Martin, who was sporting a cut across the bridge of his nose. “They’re a big physical team. They’re going to play with grit and we’re going to do the same thing.”

Kulemin’s go-ahead goal was created by a mix-up along the benches. Several players ended up in a pile fighting for the puck, which squirted free to Islanders center John Tavares.

With no whistle blown, Tavares, who scored New York’s first goal in the first period, grabbed the puck and went in for a 1-on-3 opportunity.

Tavares’ shot through left winger Alex Ovechkin and defenseman Karl Alzner bounced off Capitals goalie Braden Holtby, after which Tavares was leveled by the two Capitals.

“It’s been a physical series,” Islanders coach Jack Capuano said. “Bodies are flying around, the scrums in front of the goaltenders. How the game is being played (is) everybody’s being hard on their best players, which they should be, on both sides.”

The Capitals seemed surprised by the sight of Tavares momentarily prone on the ice, which gave defenseman Nick Leddy a chance to recover the puck and pass to Kulemin, who swooped in untouched and fired a shot past Holtby.

“They had too many looks,” Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. “I thought we were too loose around a few areas in and around our net.”

The Capitals nearly tied it with 5:33 left, but center Jay Beagle’s rebound bounced off the crossbar and into the goalmouth, from where it was cleared. The play was upheld upon review.

Right winger Cal Clutterbuck ensured a Game 7 by scoring an empty netter with 52.6 seconds left.

“We wanted to make sure we gave ourselves a chance to come back here and reward (fans) for everything they’ve given us,” Tavares said. “We got that in Game 7.”

While the Islanders will be looking to end decades of postseason misery on Monday, the Capitals will be trying to reverse their fortunes in Game 7s.

Washington is only 3-9 all-time in Game 7, although those wins have all come since 2008.

That the series is going to seven games is no surprise to Trotz, who predicted it would go the distance following the Islanders’ 2-1 win in Game 3 last Sunday.

“You’ve got two very determined teams, two teams that are well-prepared and two teams that are going nose-to-nose,” Trotz said. “It’s a heavyweight bout. That’s what it is.”

Defenseman John Carlson scored in the first period for the Capitals. Holtby made 35 saves.

NOTES: The Islanders scratched 13 players, including D Travis Hamonic, who hasn’t played since being injured on April 10, and D Lubomir Visnovsky, who took a shot to the head from Capitals RW Tom Wilson in Game 4 on Tuesday. ... Since the Islanders’ last series victory in 1993, the only other teams from the four major pro sports to not win a series or round are baseball’s Washington Nationals/Montreal Expos and football’s Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions. ... The Capitals finished 41-51-2-6 (wins-losses-ties-overtime losses) in regular season play and 6-11 in the playoffs all-time at Nassau Coliseum. ... The Capitals scratched C Eric Fehr, who missed his third straight game because of an upper body injury, as well as LW Curtis Glencross and G Justin Peters.