Red-hot Capitals defeat Islanders 4-1

NEW YORK -- A montage of clips from last spring’s Eastern Conference quarterfinal series between the New York Islanders and Washington Capitals, set to the Foo Fighters’ “The Pretender,” aired Thursday before the two teams squared off for the first time since the Capitals fierce seven-game victory.

The Capitals then went out and proved there’s nothing inauthentic about their success against the Islanders, nor about their standing as the top team in the NHL.

Left winger Jason Chimera scored 5:45 into the first period to give the Capitals a lead they’d never relinquish and left winger Alex Ovechkin’s 497th career goal went down as the game-winner in Washington’s 4-1 victory at Barclays Center.

The Capitals have won 17 of the last 25 regular season games (8-8-9) between the teams dating back to the 2009-10 season.

“When you have a playoff series against those guys -- it was a pretty bitter rivalry,” Chimera said. “It’s good to win every night. But any time you beat a really good rival like that, it’s a good feeling for sure.”

There were no fisticuffs Thursday, though six penalties were called and there was a pushing-and-shoving match involving nine players near the Islanders net with 7:32 left in the third.

A few minutes earlier, heated words were exchanged between New York left winger Matt Martin and Washington right winger Tom Wilson following a skirmish near the benches. Wilson knocked then-Islanders defenseman Lubomir Visnovsky out of the playoffs with a hard hit along the boards in Game 4.

“Maybe that (atmosphere) has to do with last year, but I think both teams can play pretty physically,” Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby said. “It seems like the more physical team we play against, the more we get into it that way. Makes for good hockey, fun hockey. Good for the fans and it’s fun games when we play.”

Defenseman Nate Schmidt scored in the second, center Nicklas Backstrom added an empty netter with 2:42 left in the third and red-hot Holtby made 34 saves for the Capitals (30-7-3), who have won two straight since their only two-game losing streak of the season.

Washington is 19-0-2 in the last 21 games in which Holtby has appeared. The win Thursday ensured the Capitals would remain at least one point ahead of the Dallas Stars, who hosted the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, in the Presidents’ Trophy race.

“They know they’ve got a guy back there that’s in the zone that he’s at now,” Islanders coach Jack Capuano said. “They get two or three goals, they’re tough to beat the way that he’s playing.”

The Capitals got the only goals they needed in the first, when Chimera and Ovechkin scored 10 minutes apart. Chimera was stationed to the right of the net when his shot squeaked under the legs of Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak.

Later, Halak slowed Ovechkin’s shot but could not corral the puck as it trickled underneath him.

Islanders center Brock Nelson scored 1:59 into the second. New York peppered Holtby during a power play generated when Wilson was whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct 13:48 into the period, but a shot by center Anders Lee sailed over the net seconds before Holtby redirected a shot by center John Tavares.

“Puck was bouncing everywhere,” Holtby said. “That point, you’re just battling (to) try and get a piece of your body in front of the plays.”

The Capitals wasted no time making the Islanders pay upon getting back to even strength. Backstrom stole the puck from New York defenseman Marek Zidlicky behind the net and passed to Schmidt, whose shot from the left faceoff circle sailed behind Halak just six seconds after the power play expired.

“It was real big, Schmidt’s goal there after the big kill,” Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. “We got some good saves by Braden and then the third I thought we managed the game really well.”

Halak, who missed the previous five games with an upper body injury, made 34 saves as the Islanders (22-14-5) lost for the sixth time in 10 games (4-6-0) to fall 14 points behind the Capitals in the Metropolitan Division.

“When you’re 2-1 with a good hockey team --we had a barrage of chances,” Capuano said. “To me, that was the turning point in the second period. (Holtby) made some terrific saves.”

NOTES: Capitals coach Barry Trotz said C Mike Richards, who signed a one-year deal worth a prorated $1 million Thursday, would practice Friday and could play Saturday against the New York Rangers. The Los Angeles Kings bought out the final five years of Richards’ contract June 29, 12 days after he was stopped at the Canadian/U.S. border and found to be in possession of OxyContin. ... The Capitals scratched D Ryan Stanton. ... Islanders coach Jack Capuano coached his 400th game, second-most in franchise history behind Hall of Famer Al Arbour (1,500). ... The Islanders scratched RW Steve Bernier, LW Eric Boulton and D Brian Strait.