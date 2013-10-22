Preview: Capitals at Jets

A home-heavy schedule in the early going failed to provide big dividends for the Washington Capitals, who kick off a five-game road trip against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. The Capitals have been unable to post back-to-back wins despite playing six of their first eight at home, but they kick off their 12-day trek against a favorable opponent. Washington went 4-1-0 against the Jets last season, winning the last four matchups and outscoring Winnipeg 18-4.

Winnipeg was dominated at home by the Capitals last season, scoring only once while surrendering 13 goals in the three meetings. The Jets are playing the finale of a six-game homestand that has produced a less-than-desired 2-3-0 mark and are coming off a 3-1 loss to Nashville - the fourth time in six contests they have been limited to fewer than two goals. Winnipeg is laboring on the power play, failing to convert on its last 11 chances over the past four games.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN (Washington), TSN (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (3-5-0): Washington also started slowly last season before roaring back to claim the Southeast Division title, and there is a feeling that getting out of town will help the team. “These road trips are important,” defenseman Mike Green said. “There’s not much room to get away from each other. We definitely jell when we are on the road.” Martin Erat snapped out of his offensive doldrums in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Columbus, collecting three assists for his first three points of the season.

ABOUT THE JETS (4-5-0): Sunday’s lackluster 3-1 loss to Nashville - Winnipeg’s fifth in seven games - did not sit well with either the players or coach Claude Noel. “We have to face reality: the way we play, we can’t be a success,” goaltender Ondrej Pavelec said. “We have said so many times that if we want to win, we have to play the whole 60 minutes. It’s been the same story all season long.” Noel assessed the problems succinctly, saying: “Team is putting skill ahead of work. We’ve got it backwards.”

1. The Capitals went 2-for-4 on the power play Saturday, boosting their league-best total to 10-for-30.

2. Jets LW Evander Kane has scored four goals in his last four games.

3. Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin has 38 goals and 40 assists in 53 games against the Winnipeg/Atlanta franchise.

PREDICTION: Jets 4, Capitals 3