Preview: Capitals at Jets

The Washington Capitals have rebounded from a three-week tailspin to climb within two points of second place in the Metropolitan Division entering Saturday’s matchup at the Winnipeg Jets. The Capitals have ripped off three consecutive victories to pull into a tie with Pittsburgh on points for third place in the division while drawing within two of the New York Islanders. Washington has had its way against the Jets, winning seven consecutive meetings.

Winnipeg stretched its winning streak to three games with a confidence-building victory over another nemesis, knocking off St. Louis 2-1 in a shootout after dropping 10 of the previous 11 matchups in the series. “That’s why you play the game, to get a crack at the playoffs, to get a crack and going to the dance,” forward Drew Stafford said. The Jets, who are one point behind Minnesota for the top wild card, own a two-point lead over Los Angeles for the second wild card in the West.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Washington, City (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (39-23-10): Captain Alex Ovechkin inched closer to his sixth 50-goal campaign, scoring twice in Thursday’s 3-2 victory at Minnesota to boost his league-leading total to 47 tallies. Ovechkin, who moved past Hall of Famer Pat LaFontaine and into sole possession of 53rd place on the all-time list with 469 goals, has eight tallies and 11 points over the past eight games. Goaltender Braden Holtby, who has made 15 consecutive starts, carries a 7-2-0 record with a 2.19 goals-against average and two shutouts versus Winnipeg.

ABOUT THE JETS (36-23-12): Stafford scored in regulation and tallied in the shootout Thursday, giving him five goals over the past eight games. “He’s probably playing the best hockey I’ve seen him play - I’ve seen him play some pretty good hockey in Buffalo,” said defenseman Tyler Myers, who was acquired with Stafford from the Sabres during the second week of February. Goaltender Ondrej Pavelec, limited to two relief appearances in a span of more than three weeks following a rocky stretch, has surrendered four goals during the three-game winning streak.

OVERTIME

1. Ovechkin has tormented the Winnipeg/Atlanta franchise with 42 goals in 56 games.

2. Pavelec is 9-15-2 against Washington - his most losses against any opponent.

3. The Capitals were 0-for-4 on the power play Thursday but have still converted nine of their last 21 chances.

PREDICTION: Capitals 3, Jets 2