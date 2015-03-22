Jets goalie Pavelec blanks Caps, earns praise

WINNIPEG -- Eleven days ago, Ondrej Pavelec would have needed somebody to taste his food and make sure his car’s engine wasn’t rigged to explode upon ignition. Tonight he’s the most popular man in town.

The beleaguered Winnipeg Jets netminder let in a long-range, back-breaking, last-minute, game-winning goal against the St. Louis Blues on March 10, prompting many to wonder if the Czech native had finally played his way out of town.

How could the team not ride rookie goalie Michael Hutchinson, who had unofficially nabbed the No. 1 spot a few months ago, for the rest of the season?

But a subsequent four-game winning streak by Pavelec, punctuated with a 28-save shutout in a 3-0 victory over the Washington Capitals Saturday night at perhaps the most crucial time of the year, has Pavelec back in the fans’ good graces, standing and chanting his name.

“That’s how things work in Winnipeg,” he said with a grin. “Of course I feel good but it’s just one game. Tomorrow is another day. I think we played a hell of a game. You have to make the saves.”

Pavelec’s efforts helped the Jets improve to 37-23-12, keeping them in the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference with 86 points, four points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings and one point behind the Minnesota Wild.

Pavelec was solid most of the game and spectacular on occasion.

The biggest of his 28 saves were a left pad save when Washington right wing Joel Ward was all alone early in the third. He also stopped center Brooks Laich on a deflection just outside the crease a few minutes later and gloved defenseman Mike Green’s one-timer in the slot shortly thereafter.

Despite giving up a goal that will be on blooper reels for the rest of the year - and probably longer - Pavelec wasn’t about to feel sorry for himself.

“It wasn’t the best thing that happened but it happens to everybody. I‘m not the first one and I‘m not the last one. It was only one shot. I know how things work. I’ve been around for a while, things change really quick. The worst thing you can do is feel sorry for yourself and then give up,” he says.

His coach and teammates were quick to sing his praises following his second shutout of the season.

“Any time we had a breakdown, Mr. Pavelec - we have to call him ‘mister’ now - was fantastic,” said coach Paul Maurice.

Right-winger Blake Wheeler said he was happy to hear the sold-out crowd of 15,016 chanting Pavelec’s name.

“It’s well-deserved. He stuck with it. He’s had some ups and downs this year and he’s really won us some games here lately. Everything he’s getting right now he deserves because he’s been a great teammate all year long,” he said.

Capitals right-winger Tom Wilson paid tribute to the Jets’ defensive play, in particular their willingness to exchange their flesh in return for preventing a shot from getting through.

“Those guys are going to sacrifice for their home fans and they should be. And when those pucks did get through, Pavelec’s playing well,” he said.

Capitals coach Barry Trotz said it was clear the Jets had a lot of “desperation” in their game.

“Full marks for the Winnipeg Jets. They played hard. I thought their top line was tremendous. The Scheifele line was really big for them. They had lots of commitment all over the ice. When they had to block a shot they did, when they had to box out and defend they did. Sometimes it is not always pretty, but they got it done,” he said.

Winnipeg opened the scoring at 11:46 of the opening period after some nifty stickhandling by right-winger Drew Stafford on his off wing. His centering pass was dished deftly by center Mark Scheifele to Mark Stuart, who had crept in from the point to snap home his second of the year past goaltender Braden Holtby.

The soft hands of Stafford were again front and center when the Jets doubled their lead at 10:38 of the second period. Working the cycle with Wheeler, they had the Capitals defenders skating in circles until Scheifele went bar down for his 13th of the season.

Adam Lowry closed out the scoring with an empty net goal.

The Jets were outshot by the Capitals 28-24.

NOTES: The rivalry between the two squads has waned in the past two years. For the first two seasons after the Jets return to Winnipeg, both played in the Southeast division. ... The Jets are tied with the Philadelphia Flyers for the most overtime games this season at 23 games. ... Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin leads the league in goals with 47 and appears to be a lock for the Rocket Richard trophy. ... With 468 goals, he’s only four behind Peter Bondra for the franchise’s all-time lead. ... The Jets were once again missing D Dustin Byfuglien, who continues to be sidelined with an upper body injury. Joining him in the press box are fellow D Paul Postma and Keaton Ellerby, RW Anthony Peluso, LW TJ Galliardi and C Bryan Little. ... The Capitals had two scratches: D Tim Gleason and C Jay Beagle.