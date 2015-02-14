Preview: Capitals at Kings

The Los Angeles Kings attempt to record their fourth consecutive victory when they host the Washington Capitals in the middle contest of their three-game homestand. Los Angeles wrapped up its five-game road trip with a pair of wins before skating to a 5-3 triumph over Calgary in the opener of its string at Staples Center on Thursday. Tyler Toffoli registered his first career hat trick and added an assist while Dwight King scored a goal and set up another for the Kings, who have won three straight for the first time since Nov. 15-20.

Washington is coming off its fourth win in five contests, a 5-4 overtime triumph at San Jose on Wednesday in the opener of its four-game road trip. Jay Beagle recorded two goals and an assist before Joel Ward scored at 2:42 of the extra session as the Capitals defeated the Sharks for the third time in 21 meetings. Washington looks to sweep the two-game season series after posting a 4-0 home victory on Feb. 3 in which Troy Brouwer scored twice and Braden Holtby posted his sixth shutout.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (29-16-10): Nicklas Backstrom, who recorded a goal and an assist in the first meetings with Los Angeles, set up a pair of tallies Wednesday to raise his career point total to 551. The 27-year-old Swede is four points away from tying Bengt Gustafsson for sixth place on the franchise list and five shy of Dale Hunter for fifth. Backstrom (408) and captain Alex Ovechkin (411) both are on the verge of overtaking Michal Pivonka (418) for the franchise lead in assists.

ABOUT THE KINGS (24-18-12): Jeff Carter collected three assists against Calgary, with the second being his 500th career point. The 30-year-old has notched a goal and four assists in his last two contests while Toffoli has recorded five tallies during his three-game goal-scoring streak. King, who is filling in for the injured Tanner Pearson on “That 70s Line” with Carter and Toffoli, has notched a goal and an assist in each of his last two games.

OVERTIME

1. Toffoli has scored five of Los Angeles’ 13 goals during its winning streak.

2. Ovechkin has not gone more than one contest without a point since a four-game stretch from Nov. 29-Dec. 6.

3. Thursday’s win was Darryl Sutter’s 122nd as coach of the Kings, tying him with Larry Robinson for fourth place on the franchise list.

PREDICTION: Capitals 5, Kings 3