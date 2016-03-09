Preview: Capitals at Kings

The Washington Capitals have played in 11 consecutive one-goal contests since posting a 3-1 triumph over the Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 16. After halting Anaheim’s 11-game winning streak with a 2-1 shootout victory, Washington may have a tough time escaping another nail-biter on Wednesday when it visits Los Angeles.

Justin Williams will join Mike Richards in returning to the Staples Center for the first time since joining the Capitals under very different circumstances. Williams, the 2014 Conn Smythe Trophy winner, had an assist on Evgeny Kuznetsov’s late goal to lift Washington to victory over the Kings in the last meeting. While the Capitals have an 8-3-0 mark during their marathon of one-goal decisions, Los Angeles inched within one point of the Pacific Division-leading Ducks by recording its sixth win in eight outings with a lopsided 5-1 rout of Vancouver on Monday. Anze Kopitar notched his fourth three-point performance with a goal and two assists against the Canucks and had a short-handed tally in the previous meeting with Washington.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, CSMA (Washington), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (49-13-4): Braden Holtby is expected to be in net on Wednesday and will bid to break a tie in franchise victories (41) with former Vezina Trophy winner Olaf Kolzig. Holtby, who also matched that total last season, has registered a shutout while splitting a pair of career decisions versus Los Angeles. The Saskatchewan native remains on pace to break longtime New Jersey goaltender Martin Brodeur’s NHL-record of 48 wins, set in 2006-07.

ABOUT THE KINGS (39-22-4): Jeff Carter broke out of an offensive slump in a big way on Monday, recording his third multi-goal performance of the season with a pair of tallies versus Vancouver. “It’s good, it’s nice to get a couple goals, it’s been awhile,” Carter said after entering the game with just one tally in his previous 12 encounters. Defenseman Drew Doughty scored for the second straight contest on Monday and has eight points dating to his assist on Kopitar’s goal versus Washington.

OVERTIME

1. Washington LW Andre Burakovsky has 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists) in his last 25 games - including a goal and an assist in the last meeting with Los Angeles.

2. The Kings killed off all five short-handed situations versus the Capitals in the first meeting.

3. While Williams joined Washington as an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, Richards saw his contract terminated by the Kings before joining the Capitals in January.

PREDICTION: Kings 2, Capitals 1