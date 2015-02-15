Kings top Caps for 4th straight win

LOS ANGELES -- After struggling with inconsistency for much of the first half of the season, the Los Angeles Kings appear to be finding a groove.

Third-period goals by centers Trevor Lewis and Jarret Stoll were the difference as the Kings defeated the Washington Capitals 3-1 before a sellout crowd 18,230 at Staples Center on Saturday night.

Goaltender Jonathan Quick stopped 27 of 28 shots, and the Kings (25-18-12) captured their fourth in a row.

“It was a pretty consistent 60 minutes,” said Lewis, who scored his seventh goal this season to open the third period. “They got one goal four-on-four, which I think we can clean up a little bit, and there are still a couple of things we can clean up overall. Overall, the effort was better, the physical play was there and we got our chances off of it.”

The win also allowed Kings coach Darryl Sutter to pass Larry Robinson for fourth on the club’s all-time win list with 123.

“Three different lines scored,” Sutter said. “We got some decent minutes out of our defenseman.”

Capitals netminder Braden Holtby finished with 27 saves. Washington (29-17-10) lost for just the second time in six contests.

“They did a good job; a lot of credit goes to them,” Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. “I thought we didn’t have enough urgency in our game. They had a little more urgency. They know how to win.”

Kings left winger Dwight King broke up a scoreless contest at 9:03 of the second period, banging home a rebound off a miss by center Tyler Toffoli that bounced off Holtby and onto the stick of King. It was King’s 10th goal of the season and the first tally by Los Angeles in more than four periods against Holtby, who blanked the Kings 4-0 on Feb. 3 at the Verizon Center.

“We had everybody going that night and they didn’t have enough people going,” Trotz said. “Tonight, it was the reverse. They had a lot of people going and we didn’t have enough.”

Toffoli, who recorded an assist on the goal, has 18 on the season, a career best.

Lewis scored just 17 seconds into the third period. Lewis worked a rush with Marian Gaborik, taking a pass from the Kings right winger and backhanding a winner past Holtby for a 2-0 lead.

“I didn’t even have to say anything to (Gaborik); he knew I was there and made a great play just sliding it over to me,” Lewis said. “Luckily, I had the goalie going the other way. It was a great play by ‘Gabi.'”

Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin scored his 34th goal at 1:55 of the third to put Washington on the board. Ovechkin fielded a pass from center Evgeny Kuznetsov and smoked a shot past Quick to cut the deficit. Ovechkin has 11 points in 11 career games against Los Angeles.

However, the Kings scored again when Williams dropped a pass to right winger Dustin Brown, who connected with a rushing Jarret Stoll for a goal at 7:09 of the third. Stoll has six goals this season.

“We can’t play that way, obviously, myself, too” Holtby said. “It doesn’t matter how good the other team plays. We have to play better. We didn‘t. We know we got beat by our own mistakes.”

Both goalies delivered standout saves in the first period. Quick smothered a point-blank attempt by right winger Troy Brouwer, while Holtby stuffed a shot by right winger Justin Williams just outside the crease. Holtby also denied King on a breakaway.

“We were really good in our zone, we were able to kill a big penalty with the first one to Drew (Doughty),” Sutter said. “We blocked some shots against Ovechkin and Jonathan made some big saves.”

NOTES: Los Angeles D Alec Martinez missed his third game with an upper body injury. There is no timetable for his return. ... RW Justin Williams played his 400th game as a King. ... The Capitals scratched D Jack Hillen, C Michael Latta and LW Andre Burakovsky, while C Andy Andreoff and D Derek Forbort were unavailable for the Kings. ... The Capitals visit the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday in the third game of their four-game road trip. They cap it against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. ... The Kings host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday before embarking on a two-game swing against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday and the San Jose Sharks on Feb. 21.