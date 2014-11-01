Preview: Capitals at Lightning

Two former Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy winners on different types of runs meet for the first time this season when the Washington Capitals visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos is rolling along among the league leaders with eight goals after posting two in a 4-3 win over Philadelphia on Thursday. Captain Alex Ovechkin is without a point in five straight contests – the longest regular-season drought in his career – and the Capitals have dropped three of four games.

Ovechkin recorded five goals in the first four contests, but Washington has scored only 10 times in its last five outings after a 4-2 loss at Detroit on Wednesday. The Capitals must get their offense in gear against the Lightning, who were second in the league in scoring at 3.46 goals per contest through Thursday. Stamkos, who has played on the wing the last few games, could move back to his natural center position with right wing Ryan Callahan’s expected return from injury Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FX Canada, CSN Washington-plus, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (4-3-2): Defenseman Mike Green may be regaining his stride in the offensive end after four straight injury-plagued seasons, recording eight points in eight games with a team-best plus-6 rating. Fellow blue-liner Matt Niskanen, who had a career-high 10 goals a season ago with Pittsburgh, has yet to score with his new team but has three assists. Andre Burakovsky, a 19-year-old forward, is off to a strong start in his career with eight points in nine contests and a plus-4.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (7-3-1): Defenseman Jason Garrison received a bigger role with the injury to Victor Hedman two weeks ago and he stepped up with the game-winning goal on the power play Thursday. Garrison has been paired with Radko Gudas while Matt Carle moved up to play with Anton Stralman, who is among the league leaders with a plus-11. Coach Jon Cooper likely will shuffle the lines as Callahan returns with Valtteri Filppula, Stamkos and Tyler Johnson centering the top three units.

OVERTIME

1. The Lightning are 9-of-27 on the power play at home while converting only two of their 15 opportunities on the road.

2. Washington C Brooks Laich did not practice Friday and is likely to miss his fifth straight game with an upper-body injury.

3. The Capitals have won five of the last six meetings, including two victories at Tampa Bay.

PREDICTION: Lightning 5, Capitals 2