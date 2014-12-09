Preview: Capitals at Lightning

The Washington Capitals have won two straight games in regulation for the first time this season and look to build on that when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. The Capitals can sweep a three-game road trip after allowing one goal each in victories at Carolina and New Jersey despite former Hart Trophy winner Alex Ovechkin going four games without a point. The Lightning should be more focused after Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Columbus – their third regulation defeat in 15 home games.

Washington’s Braden Holtby has allowed two or fewer goals in regulation in 10 of his last 11 starts and will be tested by the league’s top-scoring team. The Capitals are expected to be without defenseman Mike Green (upper body) for the seventh straight game, but they are yielding almost six shots fewer per contest than last season. Tampa Bay gave up 38 shots on goal in the 4-3 triumph over Washington at home on Nov. 1.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, TVA, CSN Washington, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (12-10-4): Washington may have found a part of its blueprint for success the last two games while getting contributions throughout the lineup and hustling from start to finish. “When we do that, I think we’re a very dangerous hockey team,” Capitals center Brooks Laich told reporters. “But these are the habits that have to be mandatory every single day.” Nicklas Backstrom leads the team in scoring with 25 points and rookie Evgeny Kuznetsov registered two of his three goals in his last four games.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (18-7-3): Tampa Bay allowed only 20 shots on goal in the loss to Columbus, but fell behind early and struggled to get the puck past Sergei Bobrovsky. The Lightning have not lost more than two games in a row this season with a deep offense that sports six players owning at least 19 points, led by captain Steven Stamkos with 32. Center Tyler Johnson posted seven points in the last six games with a plus-6 rating while linemate Nikita Kucherov has at least a point in nine of the last 11 contests.

OVERTIME

1. Tampa Bay LW Ondrej Palat has recorded three goals in his last four games and boasts a plus-52 rating in 123 career contests.

2. The Capitals are second in the league on the power play at 28.2 percent and near the bottom in penalty killing (75.3).

3. Lightning D Andrej Sustr has found a steady spot in the lineup and is a plus-12 with five assists over his last 17 contests.

PREDICTION: Lightning 4, Capitals 2