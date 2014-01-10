Capitals 4, Lightning 3: Eric Fehr’s second goal of the game with 51.5 seconds left in the third period snapped a tie as visiting Washington defeated Tampa Bay for the fifth straight time.

Fehr deflected defenseman Mike Green’s shot past Anders Lindback for the go-ahead tally while Mikhail Grabovski and Marcus Johansson each added a power-play goal for the Capitals. Green finished with two assists and Philipp Grubauer turned aside 33 shots as Washington ended a four-game winless streak.

Tampa Bay’s Ondrej Palat recorded a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to eight games, the longest by a rookie this season. Tyler Johnson and B.J. Crombeen had a goal apiece and Lindback made 16 saves.

Johnson scored on a breakaway 4:08 into the game before Fehr notched the first of three Capitals goals in the first period, knocking in captain Alex Ovechkin’s pass at 7:04. Grabovski’s deflection gave Washington the lead at 10:37 and Johansson stuffed in another with 12 seconds left in the session.

Crombeen whipped a shot past Grubauer from the right faceoff circle 6:45 into the middle period for his first goal of the season, halving the deficit. Palat tied the game with 5 1/2 minutes left in the third, positioning himself in front to deflect defenseman Matt Carle’s shot past Grubauer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Green recorded his 300th career point with an assist on the winning goal. He has scored 99 goals and set up 201. … Lightning G Ben Bishop, who boasts 22 wins and a .935 save percentage, sat out his second straight game with a sprained right wrist and will be eligible to come off injured reserve next Tuesday. … The teams switched ends on the first whistle after the 10-minute mark in each of the first two periods due to an issue with the ice in one of the creases.