Garrison lifts Lightning to third straight win

TAMPA, Fla. -- Jason Garrison scored the winning goal at 2:27 of the third period to help the Tampa Bay Lightning earn a 4-3 win against the Washington Capitals on Saturday at Amalie Arena.

Garrison’s second goal of the season came after center Steven Stamkos won a faceoff in the offensive zone and the defenseman sent a slap shot between several players and past Capitals goalie Braden Holtby.

The Lightning (8-3-1) have won three straight games while the Capitals fell to 4-4-2.

Trailing 2-1 in the second period, the Lightning answered with two goals to take a lead. Lightning right winger Ondrej Palat tied the game at 9:29 in the second period when he took a feed from left winger Nikita Kucherov and sent the one-timer past Holtby.

Kucherov gave the Lightning the lead at 12:12 when he redirected a shot from defenseman Eric Brewer beneath the outstretched glove of Holtby.

“There was a lot of back-and-forth momentum tonight,” Lightning forward Ryan Callahan said. “I think we did a good job of holding on when they had the momentum. It definitely wasn’t the prettiest of victories, but we got two points from a pretty good hockey team. Right now we’ll take it and try to finish strong.”

Capitals winger Troy Brouwer tied the score at 3-3 with less than a minute left in the second period on a power play when he took a centering pass from center Marcus Johansson and fired a wrist shot past Lightning goalie Ben Bishop.

“We’ve had a lot of good chances in the last couple of games where we lost a few of them,” Brouwer said. “Our scoring touch just isn’t there. We’re getting lots of chances, we’re getting lots of looks and we just have to find ways to bury teams.”

The teams traded goals in the first period, with right winger Ryan Callahan scoring for the Lightning and Johansson scoring his fourth goal of the season for the Capitals.

“We were pretty loose on defense tonight, probably as loose as we’ve been all season,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “We needed some big saves, and we did the most with our chances on offense.”

Capitals right winger Eric Fehr gave his team a 2-1 lead at the 2:11 mark of the second period when he took the rebound of his own miss and slid the puck past Bishop.

“Last couple of games we’ve played good hockey and haven’t gotten the results,” Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom said. “You have to battle through it and we have a new game tomorrow. Sometimes that’s hockey. It’s important that we stick together as a group.”

Bishop had 35 saves in the win while Holtby had 24 saves for the Capitals.

“I let three in tonight and that was enough,” Bishop said. “It was probably more than enough, to be honest, because I wanted to shut the door. But we know this was going to be a tough game and now we’ve got three in a row on this homestand.”

NOTES: The Lightning sent C Cedric Paquette down to AHL Syracuse to make room for RW Ryan Callahan’s return to the lineup. Callahan was placed in the Lightning’s top line with C Steven Stamkos and LW Valtteri Filppula. ... Capitals C Liam O’ Brien was a healthy scratch and replaced in the lineup by RW Tom Wilson. ... Lightning D Andrej Sustr was a scratch after taking a puck off his hand in Thursday night’s 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. He was replaced by D Mark Barberio in the lineup. ... With Saturday being the first night of back-to-back games, the Capitals are expected to start backup G Justin Peters on Sunday against the Arizona Coyotes.