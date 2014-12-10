Capitals hand Lightning rare home loss

TAMPA -- It took Alex Ovechkin only 40 seconds to score the first goal of the night, a sign of things to come as the Washington Capitals scored four times on goalie Ben Bishop in handing the Tampa Bay Lightning a 5-3 home loss at Amalie Arena on Tuesday night.

“We had to have a good start, and I think we played well, putting the puck in the net,” said Ovechkin, who added a second goal, his 14th of the season, with one second left in the game after the Lightning had scored with 3.2 seconds left to pull within a goal.

Washington (13-10-4) stayed in control, answering both times the Lightning tied the game. Holding to a 3-2 lead midway through the third period, right winger Troy Brouwer went high and left to beat Bishop for his seventh goal of the season.

It was a rare home loss for the Lightning (18-8-3), who dropped back-to-back games in regulation for just the second time this season.

“When you give up a goal in the first minute, it just takes the air out of the tires a little bit,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “You’re chasing the game, but we kept responding. Every time we pushed, they held serve. The fourth goal’s a tough one. That’s a back-breaker.”

Related Coverage Preview: Capitals at Lightning

Washington’s win spoiled the 250th career goal for Lightning center Steven Stamkos, who at 24 is the 10th-youngest player in NHL history to reach the milestone, even after missing 45 games with injury last year.

The Lightning never led, twice tying the game on goals by centers Brian Boyle and Steven Stamkos, but center Brooks Laich put Washington ahead for good with his third goal of the season early in the second period. Capitals goalie Braden Holtby stopped 32 shots in improving to 11-7-3.

“They score a lot of goals,” said defenseman Matt Niskanen, who scored Washington’s second goal. “We certainly weren’t perfect tonight. Holts had to make more saves than we would like. They’ve had a good season so far and you can see why. They have offensive weapons, young kids with speed and creativity, and they know how to score.”

Bishop had given up four goals in a 5-2 loss at Toronto on Nov. 20, his only other game this season allowing more than three.

The two teams traded goals early and often. Washington jumped ahead just 40 seconds into the game on left winger Alex Ovechkin’s team-high 13th goal of the season.

Tampa Bay tied the game with 6:11 left in the first period on center Brian Boyle’s sixth goal of the season, as he deftly redirected a shot from defenseman Victor Hedman.

That tie lasted only 34 seconds, as four seconds after the goal, the Lightning put the Capitals on the power play.

With the extra man and the NHL’s No. 2 power play, Washington scored with 5:37 left as Niskanen got his second goal of the season. The Capitals outshot the Lightning 14-10 in the opening period.

It was Tampa Bay that scored quickly in the second period, as Stamkos scored his 17th goal with 19:13 left, a spinning flick from in front of the net. Stamkos, 24, became the 10th-youngest player in NHL history to 250 goals with the score.

That tie, too, was short-lived, as Washington took the lead again 3-2 with 15:24 left in the second as Laich poked a loose puck around the post for his third goal of the season.

Tampa Bay nearly scored the tying goal on the power play late in the second, but Filppula’s shot went off the back post, and the call of no-goal was upheld after official review. The Lightning hope to get back on track Thursday against Carolina before they depart for a five-game road trip.

“We have to build some momentum before we go on the road,” defenseman Victor Hedman said. “That’s going to be a big game for us. We’re going to come out of the gates flying.”

NOTES: The Lightning’s healthy scratches were D Mark Barberio and rookie LW Jonathan Drouin, while Washington did not dress LW Andre Burakovsky ... Tampa Bay’s 39 points and 18 wins through 28 games are both the best starts in franchise history. ... Capitals RW Alex Ovechkin had 35 goals and 37 assists (72 points) before Tuesday’s game against the Lightning -- he has only had more points against Winnipeg (82 points). ... Washington finishes a three-game road trip and returns home to face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night, finishing the season’s three-game series with the Lightning there on Saturday.