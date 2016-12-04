Lightning outlast Capitals, end 4-game skid

TAMPA, Fla. -- Ben Bishop and Brian Boyle helped the Tampa Bay Lightning snap their longest losing streak in more than three years.

Bishop finished with 34 saves and Boyle had the deciding goal in the shootout to give Tampa Bay a 2-1 victory on Saturday night at Amalie Arena and end a four-game regulation losing streak.

Tampa Bay last lost four consecutive games at the end of the 2013 season.

"We needed to end that skid we had going," Bishop said. "Definitely a big win, now we just have to build on it."

Nikita Kucherov scored his 13th goal of the season on a second-period power play for the Lightning.

Nicklas Backstrom notched his seventh goal of the season for Washington. Braden Holtby finished with 32 saves before allowing two of four shooters to convert in the shootout as the Capitals remain winless in three games (0-2-1).

"We are disappointed not getting two (points), but the effort and the mindset was correct," Washington coach Barry Trotz said. "We just need to move forward and nip this in the bud a little bit, get a win and get our confidence going a little bit, too. When you are not winning, it doesn't do anything for your confidence."

Entering the game, Bishop had a 1-6-1 record against Washington in nine career appearances with a 3.74 goals-against average and .880 save percentage. But the two-time Vezina Trophy finalist, who had a four-game losing streak, was in control all night, smothering pucks and limiting rebound chances as Tampa Bay ended a stretch of four games allowing four or more goals.

"Bish was unbelievable in net," defenseman Victor Hedman said. "It's been a rough patch for everyone and we have not made it easy for him to play back there."

While Tampa Bay ended a losing streak, the winless stretch for Washington extended to a season long three games. The offense has been limited to two or fewer goals in all three games and captain Alex Ovechkin is without a goal in his past four games.

The Capitals again had plenty of chances on the power play, getting six opportunities with the man advantage -- scoring on one -- all coming from the second period on, including one with 33.5 seconds left in overtime.

"We did a good job in the third period. We battled back and tied the game and had more opportunities to score," Backstrom said. "But when there are 33 seconds left (in the overtime) of a 1-1 game, we have to try to shoot the puck a little more than we did. Good things can happen when you get it to the net."

In the shootout, the Capitals took the lead in the first round when Evgeny Kuznetsov showed patience before beating Bishop. But rookie Brayden Point tied it in the second round before Boyle came down ice and beat Holtby five-hole in the fourth round.

Bishop stopped Marcus Johansson to secure the victory.

"I thought our guys stuck with it the whole game," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "I thought Bish was strong and from all the way out. So it was a good to get those two points."

NOTES: Capitals RW T.J. Oshie missed his sixth consecutive game with a shoulder injury. ... Lightning D Jason Garrison, who was struck with a puck on the inner part of his knee on Thursday against St. Louis, was scratched with a lower-body injury. ... Tampa Bay D Nikita Nesterov was a healthy scratch. ... Washington's Barry Trotz coached his 1,382 career game, four shy of passing Mike Keenan for ninth-place on the NHL's all-time list. ... Lightning C Vladislav Namestnikov, a healthy scratch in the previous game, returned to the lineup. ... Tampa Bay RW J.T. Brown was scratched. ... Washington scratched D Taylor Chorney and LW Daniel Winnik. ... Lightning rookie C Brayden Point improved to 3-for-3 in shootout attempts this season.