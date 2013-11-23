Preview: Capitals at Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have lost some steam this month, managing only three wins in eight games while battling injury problems. However, the Maple Leafs could get No. 1 center Tyler Bozak back from the injured list on Saturday when they host NHL goal-scoring leader Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals. Bozak (hamstring) has been sidelined since Oct. 25 and center David Bolland is out indefinitely for Toronto, which has scored only 15 goals in November after dropping a 4-2 decision to Nashville at home Thursday.

The game marks the return of center Mikhail Grabovski, who has 19 points for the Capitals after being bought out by Toronto over the summer. “He got kicked to the curb, and you see him respond so well,” Capitals left wing Jason Chimera said of Grabovski in the Washington Post. “It’s a testament to the way he is.” Ovechkin scored two more goals in the 3-2 loss at Montreal on Friday, giving him six in the last five games for 19 overall.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHL Network, CSN D.C.-Plus (Washington), CBC (Toronto)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (12-10-1): Grabovski had a rough 2012-13 season with only nine goals and 16 points to go along with a big contract, but he has found new life in Washington in a more offensive system. Center Nicklas Backstrom is two points behind Ovechkin for the team lead with 24, but has been held off the scoresheet in five of the last seven games – including the last two. Defenseman Mike Green returned to the lineup against Montreal after missing three games with a lower-body injury.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (13-8-1): Bozak would give the Maple Leafs a big boost if he can play, but they will need to get more from others to get back on track. Right wing David Clarkson, who signed a seven-year $36.75 million contract in the offseason, recorded his first goal in his 11th game with Toronto on Tuesday and has contributed three points in four games. Phil Kessel leads the way for Toronto with 12 goals and 21 points while bargain free agent Mason Raymond is second on the team with 17 points.

OVERTIME

1. Washington G Braden Holtby has won both outings against Toronto in his career, allowing two goals combined.

2. Kessel went over the 400-point mark in his career earlier in the week and is three goals shy of 200.

3. The Capitals won six of the last nine meetings, but dropped two of three during the 2012-13 season.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 4, Capitals 3