Preview: Capitals at Maple Leafs

With four goals and an assist in his last four contests, Alex Ovechkin is starting to heat up as the temperature cools down. The three-time Hart Trophy winner will look to keep his good fortune going north of the border when the Washington Capitals visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Ovechkin has collected 49 points (27 goals, 22 assists) in 33 career meetings with Toronto - including 22 points at Air Canada Centre.

The captain recorded his franchise record-tying 73rd career game-winning goal midway through the second period as Washington skated to a 5-2 triumph over the New York Islanders on Friday to salvage a split of their home-and-home series. The Maple Leafs open a five-game homestand on Saturday and are well-rested following a 4-3 overtime loss to Pittsburgh three days ago. Leo Komarov tallied twice and joined Tyler Bozak with three goals in his last two contests for the Maple Leafs, who fell for the fourth time in six games (2-3-1).

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHLN, CSN DC (Washington), CBC (Toronto)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (10-8-4): Brooks Laich registered a team-high four shots in his return to the lineup after missing 15 of the previous 16 games with a shoulder injury. Laich initially suffered the injury on Oct. 18 and aggravated the ailment in a 3-2 victory over Chicago on Nov. 7. Justin Peters, who is slated to make his first start since Nov. 15, has split a pair of career decisions versus Toronto.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (11-8-3): With just one shot on goal in 11:45 of ice time, Joffrey Lupul was critical of his own performance while playing in his first contest since suffering a broken hand on Oct. 28. “The first game back, I didn’t play the way I would have liked,” Lupul said. “I was a little bit hesitant at first, but I feel good. ... I would have liked to play better, but I’ll play better (Saturday) night.” Lupul has torched the Capitals in his career with six goals and 13 assists in 17 meetings.

OVERTIME

1. Washington C Nicklas Backstrom has collected one goal and five assists during his season-high four-game point streak.

2. Maple Leafs RW Brandon Kozun was sent to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League for a conditioning stint.

3. The Capitals are 4-for-5 on the power play over the last three games after failing on all eight opportunities in their previous four.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 5, Capitals 4