Preview: Capitals at Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs are hoping a change in leadership translates into better results. Toronto hosts the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, one day after firing coach Randy Carlyle with the team in the midst of a stretch during which it has lost seven of its last nine games. The Maple Leafs wrapped up a 2-5-0 road trip Saturday, when they took the lead before allowing five unanswered goals en route to a 5-1 defeat at Winnipeg.

Washington enters with a point streak that reached four games (3-0-1) with a 4-3 triumph over Florida on Sunday. Captain Alex Ovechkin recorded a goal and an assist as the Capitals posted their 10th straight home victory over the Panthers and improved to 10-1-3 in their last 14 overall contests. Toronto posted a 6-2 win over Washington at home on Nov. 29 as Tyler Bozak scored twice while Joffrey Lupul and defenseman Morgan Rielly each notched a goal and an assist.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN-DC (Washington), RSN (Toronto)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (20-11-7): Ovechkin was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week on Monday after registering a goal and an assist in each of his three games last week. Washington’s defensemen rank sixth in the NHL with 84 points after recording a total of 140 last season (22nd). Should Braden Holtby appear in Wednesday’s contest, he will tie the franchise record for most consecutive games played by a goaltender held by Wayne Stephenson (22).

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (21-16-3): Assistants Peter Horachek and Steve Spott will run the team on an interim basis until a permanent coach is found. Horachek has some previous experience as he guided Florida to a 26-36-4 record in an interim role in 2013-14. “I think we’ve seen good things with our hockey group, (but) I want to see resolve,” Horachek told the media. “I want to see that attitude.”

OVERTIME

1. Ovechkin needs one game-winning goal to pass Peter Bondra (73) for the franchise lead while Mike Green is two power-play tallies away from overtaking Sergei Gonchar (53) for most by a defenseman in club history.

2. Washington D Matt Niskanen is questionable after suffering a lower-body injury on Sunday.

3. Toronto had won five straight and nine of 10 at home before a 7-4 loss to Philadelphia on Dec. 20 in its last contest at Air Canada Centre.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 4, Capitals 3