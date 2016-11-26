Preview: Capitals at Maple Leafs

The young Toronto Maple Leafs have made progress over the first quarter of the season and hope to continue to gain confidence when they host the Washington Capitals on Saturday. The Maple Leafs went 6-2-0 to start the month before losing their last three contests, including a 5-4 shootout setback against New Jersey on Wednesday.

“We do a lot of good things. We do a lot of silly things,” Toronto coach Mike Babcock told reporters. “And we’ve gotten a lot better, but we’ve got a long way to go.” If the Maple Leafs are to stay in the hunt for a playoff spot, they will have to grab points from the top teams in the league, and Washington is looking more like one of them lately with wins in four of its last five contests. Captain Alex Ovechkin notched an assist in the 3-1 victory over Buffalo on Friday and has scored five of his team-high 12 goals in the last five contests. Braden Holtby is expected to be back in net after being rested Friday and owns a 6-1-1 record with a 1.61 goals-against average and .948 save percentage against Toronto.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHL Network, CSN-DC Plus (Washington), CBC (Toronto)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (13-5-2): Marcus Johansson continued his solid start to the season on Friday with his eighth goal, tying the injured T.J. Oshie (upper body) for second on the team behind Ovechkin. Brett Connolly, a healthy scratch several times this season, recorded a goal and an assist against Buffalo – his first multi-point performance since February while with Boston. Defenseman Matt Niskanen registered three shots Friday and has contributed nine assists, placing him second on the team behind leading scorer Nicklas Backstrom (13 assists, 18 points).

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (8-8-4): Auston Matthews pulled himself out of a scoring slump with a pair of goals and two assists in his last three games, and fellow rookie Mitchell Marner needs to do the same after going three contests without a point. Marner and Matthews are tied for second on the team with 16 points – one behind James van Riemsdyk, who has not hit the scoresheet in three games. Frederik Andersen, who posted a shutout in his only career game against Washington, has played better this month with six wins and a .930 save percentage.

OVERTIME

1. The Capitals have won the last five meetings and seven of eight against the Maple Leafs.

2. Jake Gardiner leads all Toronto Ds with four goals – two of which have come in his last four games.

3. Washington recalled C Paul Carey from Hershey of the American Hockey League after Friday's contest.

PREDICTION: Capitals 5, Maple Leafs 3