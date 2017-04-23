Preview: Capitals at Maple Leafs

The Washington Capitals likely aren't big fans of postseason history, however, the two-time reigning Presidents' Trophy winners are looking to repeat the feat of last year's first-round series result in Sunday's Game 6 tilt versus the upstart Toronto Maple Leafs at Air Canada Centre. A look back at last year's calendar shows the Capitals ousted eighth-seeded Philadelphia in six games to set up a second-round meeting with Sidney Crosby and Pittsburgh.

That same tantalizing matchup could be on the horizon, but three-time Stanley Cup winner Justin Williams isn't too keen on brushing off Toronto despite scoring his third goal of the series just 64 seconds into overtime in Friday's 2-1 victory in Game 5. "It's really close," the 35-year-old Williams said of a series that features five one-goal games - four that required overtime - and a goal-differential of one (Capitals' 16-15) with a shot total that is even (175-175). "You need to go into every series expecting seven games and that's certainly what I expected coming in. I hope it doesn't. I hope we're able to finish it off." Washington sports just an 8-6 record when holding a 3-2 edge in a best-of-seven playoff series while the Maple Leafs own a 6-15 mark when trailing after five games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN, SN, TVA Sports, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS: Tom Wilson made his mark with an overtime goal in Game 1, igniting a three-tally barrage in the first four contests of the series before being benched in Game 5 after the Toronto native put forth an undisciplined performance. "I thought Tom had lots of energy, but you cannot take four penalties in a playoff game," coach Barry Trotz told CSN Mid-Atlantic. "So he didn't see the ice after that last one." Washington's third-ranked power play continues to make its presence known with a goal in four of the five contests this series, going 5-for-15 overall (33.3 percent).

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS: Auston Matthews continued his goal-scoring surge on Friday, becoming the fourth rookie in franchise history to tally in three or more consecutive playoff games. Fellow first-year forward William Nylander and Zach Hyman notched an assist on the second-period goal to extend their respective point streaks to three games, with the former collecting one goal and three assists on his stretch while the latter has scored a goal and set up two others in his run. "(Matthews is) a good player, they're all good players on that line," coach Mike Babcock said. "There's not a lot of room and you've got to compete. The way Hyman is at the net and how strong he is, Willy can shoot it and pass it and skate. It's a good line."

OVERTIME

1. Washington RW T.J. Oshie is riding a career-high, seven-game playoff point streak (five goals, five assists) while C Nicklas Backstrom has secured at least one point in four consecutive contests (two goals, four assists).

2. Toronto C Tyler Bozak is 12-for-21 (57.1 percent) on power-play draws in the series.

3. Washington captain Alex Ovechkin is "fine and we expect him to be ready to go (for Game 6)," Trotz said Saturday after the superstar received a low hit from Toronto's Nazem Kadri in Game 5.

PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Maple Leafs 3